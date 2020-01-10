Jos Buttler Fined 15 Per Cent Of Match Fees After Vernon Philander Abuse, Fans Shocked

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently slapped England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler with a fine of 15 percent of his match fees. Jos Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of ‘ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’ after an ugly incident that also involved South African all-rounder Vernon Philander. During the recently concluded second Test match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, Buttler hurled a verbal abuse on Philander.

ICYMI: England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during day five of the Cape Town Test.



— ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2020

SA vs Eng: Jos Buttler fined 15% of match fees, fans shocked on Twitter

The decision of imposing Jos Buttler with a fine of 15 percent of his match fees, seems to have not went down well with the fans. Some fans have taken to Twitter and reacted to ICC’s decision by saying Jos Buttler got off easy with a light penalty. They are slamming ICC by calling out their “hypocrisy” and “double standards”. Check out some of the replies by fans.

Just 15% match fee? Why not not 2 matches ban kike sarfraz faced? — Muhammad Abu bakar (@Muhamma87249392) January 10, 2020

An average aussie cricketer these days would have been banned 6 months for this...lucky english — Agent Peña (@Cult_KalyanFan) January 10, 2020

Dear ICC Team,



Should be fine banned next 2 match and 100 % fine of this match. — Arpit (@Arpitkoriya2) January 10, 2020

He must be thankful to ICC for this fine. Just only 15%. 😝 — Haris Ahmed 🇵🇰 (@HarisAh99) January 10, 2020

Just 15%? phew that sounded and deserved much much more than a mere %.. utter disrespect.. — AJ (@third_slip) January 10, 2020

Jos Buttler vs Vernon Philander: What exactly happened?

The incident between Vernon Philander and Jos Buttler occurred during the fifth day of the Cape Town Test. Philander was batting at the crease and battling towards a fighting draw. The situation seems to taken the worst out of the English keeper as he lost his cool and used expletive language towards the batsman. England won the Cape Town Test by 189 runs in a thrilling affair to level the four-match series 1-1. The third Test match between two nations will now be played between January 16 and 20 at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

