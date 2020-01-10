The Debate
Jos Buttler Fined 15 Per Cent Of Match Fees After Vernon Philander Abuse, Fans Shocked

Cricket News

During the recently concluded second Test match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, Jos Buttler hurled a verbal abuse on batsman Vernon Philander.

Jos Buttler

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently slapped England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler with a fine of 15 percent of his match fees. Jos Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of ‘ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’ after an ugly incident that also involved South African all-rounder Vernon Philander. During the recently concluded second Test match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, Buttler hurled a verbal abuse on Philander.

Also Read | 'Loud And Clear' Says Dale Steyn On Jos Buttler Sledging Vernon Philander

SA vs Eng: Jos Buttler fined 15% of match fees, fans shocked on Twitter

The decision of imposing Jos Buttler with a fine of 15 percent of his match fees, seems to have not went down well with the fans. Some fans have taken to Twitter and reacted to ICC’s decision by saying Jos Buttler got off easy with a light penalty. They are slamming ICC by calling out their “hypocrisy” and “double standards”. Check out some of the replies by fans.

Also Read | Vernon Philander Stars In First Innings For The Proteas As Hosts Wrap Up England For 181

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals Star Jos Buttler Constantly Abuses Retiring Vernon Philander; Watch Clip

Jos Buttler vs Vernon Philander: What exactly happened?

The incident between Vernon Philander and Jos Buttler occurred during the fifth day of the Cape Town Test. Philander was batting at the crease and battling towards a fighting draw. The situation seems to taken the worst out of the English keeper as he lost his cool and used expletive language towards the batsman. England won the Cape Town Test by 189 runs in a thrilling affair to level the four-match series 1-1. The third Test match between two nations will now be played between January 16 and 20 at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

Also Read | Jos Buttler May Miss Out In The 2nd Test Due To A Back Injury, Ollie Pope To Keep Wickets

Also Read | Royal Rumble After Super Over? Jos Buttler Knows How To Decide Who Will Keep The WWE's World Cup Belt

