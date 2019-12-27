Vernon Philander Stars In First Innings For The Proteas As Hosts Wrap Up England For 181

South Africa's pace spearhead, Vernon Philander on Friday, December 27, put on a stunning display of pace attack against England, upsetting the Proteas management over his retirement announcement. Philander had announced his retirement earlier this week and is set to retire from all forms of cricket after the Test series against England. Philander's heroics helped South Africa reduce the visitors to a mere total of 181 runs and gain a lead of 103 runs in the first Test at Centurion.

Philander strikes to bundle England

Philander began with an excellent opening spell against England in the ongoing Boxing Day Test match after South Africa were bundled out for 284. He along with young speedster Kagiso Rabada ensured that the visitors struggled to get going with their tight opening spell. However, it was Philander's spell that did the trick for the Proteas. Philander picked up significant wickets of Rory Burns, skipper Joe Root, Jos Butler and Jofra Archer ending the first innings with figures of 4 wickets for mere 16 runs after bowling 14.2 overs.

Vernon Philander to retire from International Cricket

Vernon Philander will retire from all international formats of the game at the end of the upcoming home Test series against England in January 2020. Philander burst into the top-flight limited-overs arena in 2007. Four years later, the right-armed pacer enjoyed a dream Test debut against the visiting Australian side in November 2011. Since then, the pacer has represented South Africa in 60 Tests, 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is.

Philander was an integral member of South Africa’s squad when the Proteas were at the helm of ICC Test rankings between 2012 and 2016. The pacer is currently ranked 8th in the ICC Test bowler’s rankings. In his Test debut itself, the all-rounder bowled an excellent spell of 5-15 at his home ground in Newlands, Cape Town to reduce Australia to 47 all out in their second innings.

England tour of South Africa

Meanwhile, the England cricket team are currently on a two-month tour to South Africa. The Joe Root-led side will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the hosts. The fourth and final Test of the series will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg between January 24 and 28. In the ongoing first Test, at the end of 15 overs of South Africa's second innings on Day 2, the Proteas had managed a lead of 165 runs with 62 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.