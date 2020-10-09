R Ashwin Gets The Better Of Nemesis Jos Buttler 'again', But Without Mankading Him: Watch

Rajasthan got off to an abysmal start after restricting Delhi to 184/8 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Men in Pink lost their dynamic opener, Jos Buttler, in just the third over of their innings. On top of that, it was Jos Buttler's nemesis R Ashwin who dismissed the Englishman for a paltry 13 runs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin stamps his authority by dismissing Jos Buttler

Shreyas Iyer introduced R Ashwin in the third over after Jos Buttler smashed Kagiso Rabada for two consecutive boundaries in the first over. R Ashwin justified his captain's faith by getting rid of the dangerous Jos Buttler instantly. R Ashwin bowled a good-length ball and Jos Buttler tried to sweep it with sheer power. However, the ball hit the inside part of the willow as it went to square leg where Shikhar Dhawan took a diving catch to his right.

Ashwin strikes! A stunner of a catch from Dhawan!



Buttler departs after scoring 13 runs.#RR 30/1 after 4 overs. pic.twitter.com/OIRkbeZJ5D — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 9, 2020

R Ashwin was ecstatic after dismissing Jos Buttler as he let out a huge roar. As far as Jos Buttler's shot is concerned, it was evident that was a bit of latent wrath in the Rajasthan opener's shot across the line. The duo has a history from the last edition of the IPL where R Ashwin had mankaded Jos Buttler during a match between Rajasthan and Punjab. Mankading is a mode of dismissal which is well within the laws of the sport but it is somehow considered against the spirit of the game.

A massive debate had sparked in the cricketing community about the mode of dismissal. The R Ashwin-Jos Buttler mankading incident had divided the cricketing community in two. While some fans supported batsmen leaving the crease before the ball being bowled, others claimed that it was totally against the laws of cricket and the bowler had every right to dismiss the batsmen.

Meanwhile, at the time of publishing this article, Rajasthan had reached 56/2 after 8.1 overs, having lost Jos Buttler (13 off 8 balls) and Steve Smith (24 off 16 balls). The Rajasthan outfit needed another 129 runs in 71 balls to pull off the chase and end their three-match losing streak.

R Ashwin keen to help out ‘Malviya Nagar Baba Ka Dhaba’ amidst Dream11 IPL 2020

Recently, R Ashwin came forward to help a certain Delhi-based food stall owner after the cricketer stumbled upon a video on social media that showcased his financial struggles. The food stall owner in contention is the ‘Malviya Nagar Baba Ka Dhaba’ as R Ashwin among several netizens urges others to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign.

The Delhi spinner took to Twitter where he stumbled upon a viral video as shared by a social media user. In the video, an elderly citizen can be seen breaking down with tears at his own food stall, 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Malviya Nagar, Delhi due to his financial struggles in the post-lockdown India. R Ashwin dropped a reply in the comments section of the video, urging others to go to his stall for eating food in order to “not break this man’s spirit”. Ashwin is also keen on financially helping the stall owner in some way.

Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

