Josh Phillipe Shell-shocked After He Loses His Wicket In The Most Bizarre Manner

Josh Phillipe had got the Sydney Sixers off to a flier during their Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Renegades at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Thursday. The wicket-keeper batsman also got the support of his opening partner Daniel Hughes as the visitors seemed to overhaul the Renegades' target of 153 in a hurry.

Just when the Sixers appeared to take the game away from the hosts, a well-set Phillipe lost his wicket in the most unfortunate manner.

Josh Phillipe loses his wicket in the most unfortunate manner

This had happened in the 10th over of the second innings. On the very first ball, spinner Tom Andrews struck for the Renegades and provided them with a much-needed breakthrough. In fact, the bowler managed to get lucky on this occasion while the batsman did nothing wrong to get dismissed in this manner.

Andrews had bowled one around off stump as Phillipe attempted to play a fierce pull shot. Unfortunately, not only did the ball spin but it also stayed very low and the batsman never saw it coming as he was castled and his wonderful knock of a 30-ball 33 at a strike rate of 110 came to an end.

Meanwhile, Josh Phillipe was also stunned after what had just happened but nothing could be done as he had to walk back to the dugout. The video of this unfortunate dismissal was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

First ball as a 'Gade.



First wicket as a 'Gade. #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/23fR12vIx9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

Even the Big Bash League took this opportunity and trolled Phillipe by putting an image of a disappointed Pakistani fan who had given a bizarre reaction after his team had suffered a batting collapse against Australia during World Cup 2019. Take a look.

Commentators react to the dismissal

''First ball. Bull's eye it's a good one but it does the trick. Through the shot so early and that has just almost rolled on the ground'', said commentators on air.

