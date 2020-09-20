Home
JPL T20 DHA Vs DUM Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Dhanbad Dynamos are set to take on Dumka Daredevils in a league match of the JPL T20 on Sunday, Sep 20. Here is a look at the DHA vs DUM live streaming details.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
JPL T20

Dhanbad Dynamos are set to take the field against Dumka Daredevils in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the DHA vs DUM live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch DHA vs DUM live scores.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Live Streaming, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Jharkhand Premier League live in India: DHA vs DUM JPL T20 preview 

The current campaign of both teams is evident from their position on the points table. WHile DUM have maintained a perfect record and are the team to beat in the competition, DHA are 5th in the 6-team competition and will look to play well against their in-form opponents to make a move on the points table.

Also Read: MI Vs CSK: All Closest Matches Between IPL Heavyweights Over The Years

JPL T20: Jharkhand Premier League live in India & DHA vs DUM live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the JPL T20 match, the match will not be shown on television for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Jharkhand Premier League live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Cricket fans can enjoy all the matches by tuning into the JPL T20 live streaming on the platform. For DHA vs DUM live scores, fans can visit JSCA's Twitter page. 

Also Read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

JAM vs SIN live streaming: Pitch and weather report for DHA vs DUM JPL T20 

As per AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no rains expected during. Coming to the pitch at the JSCA stadium, the strip looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: #WelcomeBackDhoni Trends On Twitter As Chennai Captain Returns

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Squad list 

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Dhanbad squad

Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Kumar Aniket,Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu, Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena,Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh

DHA vs DUM live streaming: Dumka squad

Alok Sharma, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

Image source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter 

First Published:
