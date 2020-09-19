JPL T20 JAM Vs SIN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbum Strikers in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Saturday, September 19. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the JAM vs SIN live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch JPL T20 live scores.
Both the teams are currently on opposite ends of the points table. Singhbum are second on the points table and a win in this match will give them an opportunity to go top of the table for a while. Coming to Jamshedpur, they are 5th on the table in the 6-team competition and need a win to rescue their winless campaign so far.
Coming to the live telecast of the JPL T20 match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Jharkhand Premier League live in India can log onto the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Cricket fans can enjoy all the matches by tuning into the JPL T20 live streaming on the platform. For JAM vs SIN live scores, fans can visit JSCA's Twitter page.
As per AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with showers expected during the latter half of the clash. Coming to the pitch at the JSCA stadium, the strip looks balanced and will be helpful for both the bowlers and batsmen. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh
