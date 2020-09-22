JPL T20 JAM Vs SIN Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Jamshedpur Jugglers and Singhbum Strikers square off in the 16th match of the league stage in Jharkhand Premier League on Tuesday, September 22. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the JAM vs SIN live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch JPL T20 live scores.
Jamshedpur Jugglers have had a disastrous start to their JPL T20 campaign, having lost all of their first five matches in the competition. Singhbum Strikers have fared much better than their counterparts with three victories out of their five matches. This will mark the second encounter between the two sides.
The Strikers thrashed Jugglers earlier in the tournament by 6 wickets in the JPL T20. While the Strikers will look to add valuable winning points in their tally to strengthen their case for a qualification, Jugglers will look to put up a good show to salvage their pride.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Mid-pitch Nasty Collision Between Hyderabad Pair Led To Team's Downfall
JPL T20 live streaming for the TV viewers is not made available at the moment.. Fans can tune in to the FanCode app to catch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India. The JAM vs SIN live streaming in India will be made available from 1:30 PM on FanCode by Dream Sports. For JAM vs SIN live scores, fans can visit the JSCA twitter handle.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore Defeats Hyderabad By 10 Runs, Netizens Laud 'Great Win'
According to the forecast by AccuWeather there will be an intermittent cloud cover during the match with possibilities of sporadic showers. The track at Ranchi during the JPL T20 will give the bowlers an upper-hand, as it will not be easy for the batsman to stroke the ball away. No team batting first has crossed the 150-mark while batting first. Considering weather forecast, the captain winning the toss will look to chase.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli Credits Yuzi For Changing The Game; Says 'can Turn Ball Anywhere'
Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh
ALSO READ | Chahal Turns It Around For Bangalore, Triggers Hyderabad Collapse With 2 Quick Wickets
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020: Mid-pitch nasty collision between Hyderabad pair led to team's downfall
3 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore defeats Hyderabad by 10 runs, netizens laud 'Great Win'
3 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli credits Yuzi for changing the game; says 'can turn ball anywhere'
3 hours ago
Chahal, Padikkal star for Bangalore as Virat Kohli & Co. defeat Hyderabad by 10 runs
9 hours ago
Chahal turns it around for Bangalore, triggers Hyderabad collapse with 2 quick wickets
9 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Update: Kohli's Bangalore off to a winning start, beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
15 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points