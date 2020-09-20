JPL T20 RAN Vs BOK Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Ranchi Raiders and Bokara Blasters are set to face each other in a league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 9:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the RAN vs BOK live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India and where to catch RAN vs BOK live scores.

Also read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Jharkhand Premier League live in India: RAN vs BOK live streaming and JPL T20 match preview

The match will be crucial for both the teams as it will help them climb up the points table stay in contention for a place in the knockout stages. Ranchi lost their previous match vs Dhanbad Dynamos by 2 wickets due to which the team lost the chance to climb above their opponents on the points table. Meanwhile, Bokara won their previous match against the bottom-placed Jamshedpur Jugglers by 5 wickets and a win here will give them a chance to move up with other results going in their favour.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Live Streaming, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

JPL T20: Jharkhand Premier League live in India & RAN vs BOK live streaming details

Coming to the live telecast of the JPL T20 match, the match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Jharkhand Premier League live in India can catch RAN vs BOK live streaming on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Cricket fans can enjoy all the matches by tuning into the JPL T20 live streaming on the platform. For RAN vs BOK live scores, fans can visit JSCA's Twitter page.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Slammed Iconic 6 Sixes In An Over Off Stuart Broad OTD In 2007: Watch

RAN vs BOK live streaming: Pitch and weather report for RAN vs BOK JPL T20

As per AccuWeather, there will be cloud cover over the stadium during the match. However, there no showers are expected during the clash. Coming to the pitch at the JSCA stadium, the strip looks balanced, however, bowlers will take to take advantage of the cloudy conditions and team winning the toss will look to bowl first.

Also Read: Deepak Chahar Vs Rahul Chahar In IPL 2020 Opener? Sister Malti Predicts On Instagram

RAN vs BOK live streaming: Squad list

RAN vs BOK live streaming: RAN squad

Pankaj Kumar, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Aayush Ojha, Shikhar Mohan, Suman Dutt-Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar-Singh, Vivek Anand, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Ashish Kumar Choubay, Mohit Kumar Rai

RAN vs BOK live streaming: BOK squad

Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Aayush Bhardwaj, Vikash Vishal, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Nityanand Kashyap, Mohammad Asif Mansoori, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ankit Raj Singh

Image credits: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter