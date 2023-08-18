'Just Be Too Much To Handle': R Ashwin Takes A Ruthless Jab At Ireland's Batting Collapse

The Indian cricket team registered a narrow win against Ireland by two runs (DLS) in the first IND vs IRE T20I match. The match was played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin, wherein, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah led a young Indian team. The match was also special for Bumrah as he will make a comeback to the cricketing field after a gap of 327 days.

3 things you need to know

Team India won the IND vs IRE 2022 T20I series by a scoreline of 2-0

The Indian team faced a tough challenge from the Irish team on the 2022 tour

However, in the first IND vs IRE 2023 T20I match, the Irish team suffered a major batting collapse

R Ashwin's brutal opinion on Ireland's batting collapse

Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a brutal opinion on Ireland's batting collapse in the first IND vs IRE T20I match. The Irish team lost four quick wickets for a score of 30 runs inside the first six overs of their first innings. This includes top Irish batters like Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and skipper Paul Stirling.

R Ashwin gave his opinion on the Irish batting collapse in the first IND vs IRE T20I match and said that the Indian pace attack was too tough for the hosts' batter. Ashwin wrote in his tweet:

Last time India toured Ireland for T 20 s, the home side were more than competitive but this time I really doubt there would be a fight.



We won a game defending 225 by 4 runs last time!



This attack consisting of Arshdeep, Bumrah and Prasidh might just be too much to handle.… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 18, 2023

Team India win the first IND vs IRE T20I match by a narrow margin

Despite the batting collapse, the Irish team came back strong and ended up securing 139/7 in their 20 overs. Batter Barry McCarthy played an innings of 51* runs off 33 balls and also added 57 runs off 44 balls along with Curtis Campher.

Chasing the target, the Indian team started off well and openers Yashasvi Jaiswal added 46 runs for the first wicket, however, Jaiswal and Tilak Varma got dismissed for two consecutive balls, and from 46/0, Team India was reduced to 46/2. At last, the rain stopped play, and the visitors were two runs ahead DLS par score and ended up winning the match.