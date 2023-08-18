'I Don't Think He'll Make ODI Side For WC': Ganguly's Disappointing News For India Star

The Indian cricket team will begin their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8, 2023, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, ahead of the big tournament, the 'Men in Blue' will have the best chance to test their resources in the Asia Cup 2023 in front of the two best Asian teams, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Indian cricket team will play its first match in the multi-nation tournament on September 2, 2023.

The ODI World Cup 2023 is all set to kick-start in India on October 5, 2023

The Indian team will aim to bring the ODI World Cup back home after 12 years

Team India last won an ICC trophy in the year 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricket team skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly dropped a brutal truth bomb on star Indian spinner R Ashwin's inclusion in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup, saying that he will not be included in the team. While speaking at a public event, the former team India captain believes Ashwin is a star bowler and has almost achieved everything. The Indian team spinner has been part of the ODI World Cup winning squad in 2011 and has also won the Champions Trophy with the Indian team. Sourav Ganguly said during a public event:

R Ashwin is a great bowler, but I dont think he will make the One Day side. Not because I am saying it, it is because what I see. 500 Test wickets, he has to be a champion bowler, which he is. He was the part of the World Cup winning team in 2011, IPL winning teams and has also won a Champions Trophy. Ashwin has achieved everything.

Team India's aim to end 10-year-old ICC trophy drought

As India will host the ODI World Cup once again after 12 years, the Indian cricket team will aim to end their drought of clutching an ICC trophy and look forward to bringing back the ODI World Cup home after a long wait.