AB De Villiers' Hard-hit Ball Found By Sharjah Kid, Bangalore Has Special Message For Him

The Bangalore team relies on their swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers to up the ante for the side during the middle overs. The South African has seldom disappointed his franchise, as he has been a prolific run-scorer for the Virat Kohli-led side. It has been over two years since AB de Villiers retired from international cricket, but his explosive batting prowess can still not be discounted. The 36-year-old, in the team's battle against Kolkata on Monday, yet again demonstrated why he is considered to be one of the most dangerous batsmen in world cricket.

Bangalore's special message for young fan who claimed the ball that AB de Villiers hit for six

AB de Villiers enthralled the fans at the expense of Kolkata pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti as he took the youngster to cleaners. The highlight of the star batsman's stay at the crease was the mighty back-to-back sixes that he struck in Nagarkoti's over, where the ball landed outside the Sharjah Stadium on the city's busy roads. Much to the delight of a young fan, he found the ball that had sailed outside the stadium. The Bangalore franchise also shared the picture of the kid on their Twitter account. The memories of AB de Villiers decimating bowlers in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match will surely be etched in the young fan's mind.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Bangalore Match Delhi, Mumbai With Win In Sharjah

AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats

The Proteas star has featured in as many as 161 matches in the league and has amassed an impressive 4,623 runs. The cricketer has an imposing batting average of over 40 with a staggering strike-rate of 152.62. AB de Villiers has been instrumental in the team's success in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with 228 runs to his name in 7 matches. With a massive strike-rate of 185.36, AB de Villiers has lit up the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Slammed By Netizens For Defending Kolkata Tactics Post Bangalore Loss

Dream11 IPL points table

The Bangalore team are enjoying an enviable run in the Dream11 IPL 2020. After their comprehensive 82-run win over Kolkata, the side find themselves at the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table. With five victories to their name after seven fixtures, Bangalore has matched table-toppers Mumbai and Delhi in terms of points scored in Dream11 IPL 2020. Kolkata, after their embarrassing loss, are stationed at the fourth place.

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Trolls Kolkata For Dropping Sunil Narine, Has Crucial Advice For MS Dhoni

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

AB de Villiers will next be seen in action on Thursday, where the Bangalore team will take on Punjab in Dubai. Bangalore, who were bamboozled by Punjab earlier in the Dream11 IPL 2020, will look to capitalise on their momentum and score a win to solidify their stance on the points table. Here is the complete Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule:

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik Reveals Rahul Tripathi's Very Important Role For Kolkata In Upcoming Games

Image Source: Bangalore IPL / Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.