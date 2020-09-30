Shreyas Gopal Needs 4 Wickets To Become Rajasthan's 2nd Most Successful Indian Bowler

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 12th match of the tournament as table-toppers Rajasthan will take on the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata side in Dubai. At present, the Rajasthan team is the only unbeaten team in the season and Steve Smith and co. will be looking to extend their winning run with the upcoming game. Interestingly, the game is set to provide Rajasthan leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal an ideal opportunity to climb up the ladder in terms of number of wickets taken for the franchise.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata live in Match No.12

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shreyas Gopal on the verge of overtaking Munaf Patel and Pravin Tambe

Shreyas Gopal represents Karnataka in Indian domestic cricket. He made his debut in the 2014 season for Mumbai. However, he was roped in by the Rajasthan franchise ahead of the 2018 edition and has remained a part of their side ever since. Since his Rajasthan debut, Shreyas Gopal has played 27 matches for the franchise where he bagged 32 wickets. He is currently placed at No.8 among Rajasthan’s most successful IPL bowlers of all time.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old is Rajasthan’s fourth most successful Indian bowler of all time and also their leading bowler among all active cricketers. The only Indian bowlers ahead of him in the list are Siddharth Trivedi (65 wickets in 2008-2013), Pravin Tambe (35 wickets in 2013-2015) and Munaf Patel (33 wickets in 2008-2010). If Shreyas Gopal managed to add four more wickets to his tally through Rajasthan’s upcoming fixture against Kolkata, he will become his side’s second most successful Indian bowler after their ex-pacer Trivedi.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL records: Shane Watson, Shane Warne on top of Rajasthan’s bowling charts

Overall (Indians + foreigners combined), former Australian all-rounder and current Chennai batsman Shane Watson is Rajasthan’s most successful bowler of all time with 67 wickets. He represented the franchise between 2008 and 2015. After Shane Watson and Siddharth Trivedi, ex-Rajasthan skipper and current ambassador Shane Warne is placed at No.3 in the list. Shane Warne played 56 matches for Rajasthan between 2008 and 2011 where he bagged 58 wickets and he also led them to their first and only title in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, September 30. For Rajasthan vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

