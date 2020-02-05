Kamran Akmal Chooses MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings As His Favourite IPL Team

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal finished the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer. He also had an impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign last year as he amassed 906 runs in just 11 matches. However, Kamran Akmal was still snubbed by the Pakistani selectors for the three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh in January.

Kamran Akmal picks his favourite IPL side

Kamran Akmal was recently involved in a question and answer session on Twitter with his followers. The out-of-favour cricketer responded to several questions hurled at him on the micro-blogging site. One such user asked Akmal to reveal his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Without taking much time, the 38-year-old picked MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in his reply.

Chennai — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 2, 2020

Incidentally, Kamran Akmal was part of Rajasthan Royals' victorious IPL 2008 campaign where they faced Chennai Super Kings in the final. He was joined by his Pakistani teammate Sohail Tanvir in the side. However, due to rising political tensions between India and Pakistan, all Pakistani players were banned from competing in IPL ever since the conclusion of the 2008 edition.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to resume his CSK role

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was retained for ₹15 crore by the franchise. MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament was inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

"This is the seat where a legend used to sit, Mahi bhai. No one sits here now. We all miss him a lot." - @yuzi_chahal on #Thala @msdhoni's corner seat.



The last bench 'Mahi'mai will be back super soon! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/kYg0CCHQPw — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 28, 2020

