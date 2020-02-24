Kamran Akmal Slammed For 'greedy' PSL 2020 Century By Losing Team Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi came out on top against defending champions Quetta Gladiators in match number four of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season (PSL 2020). Riding on veteran batsman Kamran Akmal’s knock, the Peshawar Zalmi overhauled the Gladiators' total with six wickets and nine balls to spare. Kamran Akmal smoked 101 runs from just 55 balls, which included 13 fours and four sixes.

That was Kamran Akmal's 3rd PSL century. No other batman has scored more than 1 #HBLPSLV #QGVPZ pic.twitter.com/g9UQ1nzSM2 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 22, 2020

Also Read | PSL 2020 LAH Vs ISL Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal slammed by Fawad Ahmed

Kamran Akmal is already the highest run-aggregator in PSL history, having accumulated 1,430 runs in 49 matches. His latest effort against Quetta Gladiators was his third PSL century. Opening the Peshawar Zalmi’s innings, Akmal got his side off to a blistering start in spite of losing Tom Banton cheaply at the other end. The right-handed batsman raced to 83 runs from just 38 balls but considerably slowed down as he neared his three-figure mark.

Also Read | PSL 2020 ISL Vs MUL Live Streaming Details, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

While speaking at the post-match media conference, Quetta Gladiators spinner Fawad Ahmed questioned Kamran Akmal’s approach as he was nearing his century. He said that the wicketkeeper-batsman may have gotten a “little greedy” in pursuit of securing a personal milestone, which could cost Peshawar Zalmi in the final stages of the tournament where factors like net run-rate come into play. Ahmed also credited Kamran Akmal for his innings but also added that the kind of start they got at the top, the Darren Sammy-led Zalmi side should have chased down the target within 13 overs.

Also Read | LAH Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Meanwhile, Kamran Akmal defended his approach by saying it was planned by the team management. In the press conference, Akmal said that they got off to a great start because he wanted to make full of field restrictions during the powerplay overs. He also revealed about the instructions received from their batting mentor Hashim Amla that the top-order batsmen must bat till the 15 overs in order to stay at the crease and bat till the end.

Kamran Akmal surprisingly defends brother Umar Akmal

After Umar Akmal was banned by the PCB from the PSL for violating its Anti-Corruption Code, he conceded that he had been in contact with a bookmaker prior to the start of the PSL 2020. Despite the revelation, Kamran Akmal was quick to come to his rescue by appealing to fans to await the final investigation report before commenting any further and criticising him.

PSL live streaming in India

The PSL live streaming in India will take place on DSport's official website and app. You can also catch the PSL live streaming in India on gateway.com. The upcoming Multan vs Peshawar live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 26.

Also Read | Kamran Akmal Backs Younger Brother Umar After His Shocking Confession About Meeting Bookie