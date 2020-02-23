PSL 2020 LAH Vs ISL Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Lahore Qalandars will square off against Islamabad United in the 7th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, February 23. The LAH vs ISL live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs ISL live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: LAH vs ISL live telecast in India and LAH vs ISL live streaming

The LAH vs ISL live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. The same channel's official website and app will have the LAH vs ISL live streaming. You can catch all the LAH vs ISL live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: LAH vs ISL live match pitch report

The last game played at the Gaddafi Stadium saw a score of around 160 being posted in the first innings. It was an even contest between bat and ball but as the game progressed, batting became easy. The team winning the toss would like to field first and chase down the target.

PSL 2020: LAH vs ISL live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the conditions will be overcast with the temperature around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s but there are no chances of rain, which means that a full LAH vs ISL PSL 2020 match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: LAH vs ISL head to head

In our LAH vs ISL head to head, Lahore Qalandars had to face defeat in their first game against Multan Sultans by 5 wickets. Despite getting a quick start courtesy Chris Lynn's 19-ball 39, they could manage to post only 138. They have experienced batsmen like Mohammed Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and Dane Vilas who need to fire in order for them to secure their first victory of the tournament in the LAH vs ISL live match.

On the other hand, Islamabad United after having suffered a defeat in the first game bounced back and made a statement with a comprehensive 8 wicket win over Multan Sultans. Their openers Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro set their win with a 92 run opening partnership while chasing 164. They would like to carry this form forward in the LAH vs ISL live match.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER