Where Is Kamran Khan? Pacer Looks To Make Another Comeback To The Indian Premier League

Left-arm bowler Kamran Khan was one of the brightest talents to have emerged during IPL 2009. Rajasthan Royals coach Darren Berry spotted him during a local T20 tournament where he impressed everyone with his toe-crushing yorkers. Kamran Khan was given an IPL contract worth ₹17 Lakhs by Rajasthan Royals and he travelled with them to South Africa in the second season of IPL. However, soon he faded into oblivion and fans started wondering what happened to Kamran Khan?

What happened to Kamran Khan? Former Rajasthan Royals pacer who took IPL 2009 by storm faded into oblivion

The left-arm quick shot to fame when he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders captain Sourav Ganguly in the last over while defending seven runs during IPL 2009. The game ended in a tie and Shane Warne gave Kamran Khan the opportunity to bowl the first Super Over in the history of IPL. However, soon his bowling action was brought under the scanner for chucking. He was sent to rehab for a couple of weeks but he failed to produce the same performance again with his new bowling action. Now, 11 years later, while practising in the dusty village of Nadwa Sarai in Mau district, almost 321-km from Uttar Pradesh’s state capital, Kamran Khan still remembers that unforgettable night when his captain, the legendary Shane Warne thrust him with the responsibility of bowling the final over against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Kamran Khan said that’s the best day of his life and he can’t stop remembering those moments even now. He added that he wishes to do it again in the IPL and that’s what he feels now is his last dream to relish. Kamran Khan mentioned that he still remembers the day when captain Shane Warne threw the ball to him and asked to do his best.

What happened to Kamran Khan? Former Rajasthan Royals pacer aiming to make IPL comeback

Kamran Khan who was just 18 then said that he suddenly found himself in a fix as KKR needed just seven off the last over and Ganguly) was at the crease. He further said that somehow he managed to gather his confidence and stopped his bubbling heart and just thought to do his best. Kamran Khan reckoned that God was with him as he conceded just six runs, forcing for the first-ever Super Over and then rest was the history.

Kamran Khan revealed that he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals during the trials in Mumbai because of his raw pace. He admitted of having gone some transformations in his action over the years but reckoned that he is back to bowling 140 kph and hopes to cross 145 kph soon. Kamran Khan also revealed that he wishes to start his cricketing journey once again and that’s why he is working hard on his fitness and accuracy to bowl toe-crushing Yorkers as they are the ultimate weapon in the Twenty20 game.

The southpaw admitted that he could play just two matches for Uttar Pradesh and that too in the shorter version of the game. However, he now wishes to play the longer version too. Kamran Khan also said that he will be trying his luck at the trials in the upcoming season and would also make an effort to stage a comeback in the IPL.

Where is Kamran Khan now?

Fans must be wondering where is Kamran Khan now? The left-arm seamer is in Nadwa Sarai village in Mau district, almost 321-km from Uttar Pradesh’s state capital. He last played a first-class match in 2013 at the Premier League Tournament at Colombo and now he has been practising hard since his return to his village in the Unlock 1.0 as he was denied training at the parking of his society building in the Saki Naka area in Mumbai during the lockdown. Kamran Khan drove all the way from Mumbai to his village in UP and is now playing cricket in the nearby ground along with his cousins and brothers.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ _MUBEAN_