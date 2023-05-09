Tom Latham Or Tim Southee Might Lead New Zealand In ODI World Cup In Williamson's Absence

New Zealand's ODI World Cup captaincy could be given to Tim Southee or Tom Latham. The left-handed batsman Tom Latham has been in charge in the absence of injured Kane Williamson. Despite Williamson starting rehab for his ACL injury, he is unlikely to participate in the World Cup in October-November this year. Latham has been a regular stand-in for Williamson, captaining the team in Pakistan, where they shared the T20Is 2-2 and lost the ODIs 4-1.

Southee, New Zealand's Test captain, missed that tour due to his involvement in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that the World Cup job needs to be worked out and that both Southee and Latham are potential candidates for the captaincy job.

If Williamson is unable to join, there will also be a critical No. 3 batting slot to fill. The IPL saw Devon Conway and Finn Allen as two of the top-order Kiwi batters, while Daryl Mitchell had an excellent ODI series with two centuries in Pakistan, and Will Young had a good start to his international career.

Stead stated that 11 or 12 members of the World Cup squad were probably locked in, with some discussion still required for the remaining positions. The tournament schedule is yet to be confirmed, with Stead adding that where they play certain teams may have an impact on the final selections.

Kyle Jamieson likely to return for World Cup

He also expressed hope that Kyle Jamieson, who is recovering from back surgery, would be part of New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad. Stead's contract is slated to end after the World Cup, and a decision on his future is expected before the tournament. New Zealand will have a long hiatus from international cricket before coming together for a three-match T20I series against the UAE in Dubai in August this year.

As far as Williamson's injury is concerned, the New Zealand superstar sustained the ACL tear while playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The incident happened in the first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings. Williamson was trying to save a boundary when he landed awkwardly on his knee to suffer the horrific injury.

