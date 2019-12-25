Vaughan Can't Stop Heaping Praises For India's Bowling Unit, Calls It Better Than The Best

The number one Test team in the ICC Test Rankings, India has witnessed a new era of dominance under Skipper Virat Kohli wherein the team has tasted success at home and overseas as well. Right from beating Australia at their home last year to whitewashing South Africa at home this year, the team has proved its dominance by topping the ongoing Test Championship table as well.

With similar views, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has found a new liking to Twitter, on Wednesday, thrashed a Twitter user who believed that the world's present top-four pace attacks, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa & England will be playing the Boxing Day Tests. Vaughan discarded the tweet completely and stated that 'India has better attacks (pace) than 3 mentioned.'

READ | Australia In These Conditions Will Take Some Beating: Michael Vaughan Names Team That Can

Australia, New Zealand, South Africa & England play the 2019 boxing day Tests, present world's top 4 finest & fierce pace attacks. top 10 Test bowlers rankings dominated by fast bowlers from these 4 Test nations. Proper Test cricket. 🔥#Cricket #AUSvNZ #SAvENG — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) December 25, 2019

READ | Interesting To See The Best Vs The Best: Micheal Vaughan On Proposed Super Series

No chance ... India have better attacks than 3 mentioned ... #JustSaying ... But I agree it will still be a great spectacle 👍👍 https://t.co/s65SlPswHK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 25, 2019

Michael Vaughan picks India to beat Australia at home

Recently, Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test match at the Adelaide Oval to complete a clean sweep in this bilateral series. However, Michael Vaughan warned Tim Paine-led side about one team that can be tough for them to handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former English skipper wrote that the current Australian team in these conditions are going to take some beating and that only Team India have the tools to do so at this stage.

READ | 'MSD': Netizens Unanimously Declare Dhoni As Their Favourite Captain Of The Decade

Vaughan 'likes' the idea of Super Series

Vaughan on Tuesday extended his support to the idea of 'Super Series'. This comes after BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly had put forth the idea of the series which stated that India, England, Australia and one more team would lock horns in the coming year after the ICC proposed to have a flagship tournament once in a year from 2023 to 2031. He tweeted, "Like this .. The best versus the best more often in ODI cricket."

READ | Navdeep Saini Talks About How He Got The Better Of Hard-hitting Shimron Hetmyer