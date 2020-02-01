Kaneria Rips Apart PCB For Giving Disgraced Players A Second Chance While Ignoring Him

Veteran spinner Danish Kaneria has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for granting various disgraced players a second chance while ignoring him completely and not taking any initiative to lift his ban. This had happened during his recent Question & Answer session with his fans on social media.

Kaneria lashes out at PCB

A fan had wondered that as former Pakistani opener Salman Butt and pacer Mohammad Amir who were banned for match-fixing are back and have started playing. They then wondered why couldn't the PCB lift the ban on Kaneria. To this, Kaneria asked whether this question will be answered by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

So Salman Butt is back playing. So is Mohammad Amir - and why can’t the PCB lift the ban on Kaneria? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/lIcRT6BEFN — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 1, 2020

However, things got a bit complicated when a Pakistani fan came forward and said that it was England who had imposed the ban on him and not PCB. A furious Kaneria shot out at him by mentioning that there were people who have sold their country and they were still welcomed and honoured in the team.

The banned spinner then asked why PCB is silent on him and also enquired whether PCB will ask the England & Wales Cricket Board to remove his ban.

Kaneria shuts down a fan with an epic response

Earlier, a fan had requested Danish Kaneria to accept Islam and then went on to say that Islam is gold. He then told the banned spinner that life is nothing without Islam. The fan then urged the ex-Pakistani skipper to accept the gold and say to Kalma Sharif.

Meanwhile, Kaneria was not the one to back out and he gave a befitting reply to the fan by saying that many people like that fan have tried to change his religion, but they did not succeed in doing so.

