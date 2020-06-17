KL Rahul As Makeshift Keeper Not Ideal, Rishabh Pant Needs To Be Groomed: Syed Kirmani

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Kirmani recently stated that he is not in favour of temporary wicketkeepers like KL Rahul. He believes that dashing Delhi-based youngster Rishabh Pant should be groomed for the long haul instead. Since MS Dhoni took a sabbatical break after the 2019 World Cup, Rishabh Pant kept wickets for India in limited-overs cricket. However, KL Rahul took over the wicketkeeper’s role from Pant when the latter suffered an injury during the ODI series between India and Australia in January this year.

Syed Kirmani backs Rishabh Pant in wicketkeeper’s race

Syed Kirmani has represented the national side in 88 Tests and 49 ODIs between 1976 and 1986 and he was also India’s wicketkeeper in their successful run at the 1983 World Cup. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he praised Rishabh Pant by describing him as an “immensely skilled” cricketer. While the veteran admitted that the youngster has not “capitalised on the chances” provided to him, Kirmani emphasised on the importance of grooming him.

The 70-year-old believes that Rishabh Pant’s skills can further “bloom and flourish” by gaining experience. He said that talent has to be encouraged and promising youngsters must be under the study of experienced seniors. Syed Kirmani also added that it will take at least two seasons for him to be fully groomed, considering one is a quick learner.

Syed Kirmani talks about KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

Syed Kirmani also spoke about KL Rahul in high regard, despite not endorsing him as India's permanent wicketkeeper in limited overs cricket. He said he was not aware that the right-handed batsman held his “gifted ability” behind the stumps. Kirmani said he only saw KL Rahul batting at the nets when the latter was training at the National Cricket Academy.

Ever since KL Rahul replaced Rishabh Pant as a limited-overs wicketkeeper, the stylish batsman has scored 303 runs in five ODI innings at an average of 75.75. In the five-match T20I series in New Zealand, he scored 224 runs and was adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ in India’s 5-0 victory.

Promising youngster Sanju Samson, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also earned words of admiration from the legend. Kirmani said that Sanju Samson has shown a lot of promise in IPL matches and he needs to keep performing with consistency in order to succeed in international cricket.

When Rishabh Pant equalled world record of 11 catches in Test innings, watch video

