Mayank Agarwal Uses Anushka Sharma's Film To Cheekily Reply To Virat Kohli In Latest Post

The last time Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal played together was in New Zealand in February this year, when the Kiwis hosted Team India for two-match Test series. Following the New Zealand tour, both the cricketers have stayed at home following the COVID-19 pandemic, which suspended the South Africa ODI series alongwith the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the COVID-19 lockdown, both the cricketers have been quite active on social media, posting videos of their workout session while trying to keep themselves in shape by the time cricket action gets back on track. Many a Kohli fitness video has set the internet on fire with fans getting a sneak peek into his insane training drills and weightlifting prowesses. Following Kohli's path, Mayank Agarwal also recently posted an image while training, which was not only liked by fans but also caught the attention of Virat Kohli.

Mayank Agarwal's Paatal Lok reference to Virat Kohli witty comments

Mayank Agarwal, in his latest post, is seen going upside down as a part of ‘balance training’, asking his followers to rate his drill on a scale of one to ten. Virat Kohli, while commenting on the post, gave a witty reply saying that the lockdown has reached unbearable limits. Mayank Agarwal, in his reply, used a Paatal Lok reference to reply to his Team India captain. Paatal Lok is a web series produced by Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, which was released on Amazon Prime Video recently.

Virat Kohli finds a place in Sourav Ganguly's 2003 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli was recently named in the 2003 World Cup squad by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who appeared on chat show organised by Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka cricketer recently started a show Open Nets with Mayank Agarwal on bcci.tv where he is seen entertaining fans by conducting interviews of fellow cricketing stars

During the chat, Mayank Agarwal read out a fan question, which asked asked Ganguly to pick three cricketers from Team India's World Cup 2019 squad in his 2003 World Cup squad and was also asked to justify the same. Apart from Virat Kohli, Ganguly picked Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in his 2003 World Cup squad.

(IMAGE: MAYANK AGARWAL / VIRAT KOHLI / INSTAGRAM)