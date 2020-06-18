Kapil Dev Talks About What He Was Doing Before Historic Innings Of 175 On June 18, 1983

India faced Zimbabwe in a crucial Group B match of the 1983 World Cup on June 18, 1983 at the Nevill Ground in Royal Tunbridge Wells. After an unsteady start by the Indian batsmen at the top, the then captain Kapil Dev staged a rescue effort, thus orchestrating a memorable comeback win for the team. Nicknamed the ‘Haryana Hurricane’, Kapil Dev scored an unbeaten 175 off just 138 balls and brought up his century off just his 72nd delivery, which was a record for the fastest hundred in World Cup matches at the time.

🌟 Runs: 175* (138)

🌟 Fours: 16

🌟 Sixes: 6#OnThisDay against Zimbabwe in 1983, Kapil Dev smashed the first century in ODIs for 🇮🇳 in the men's @cricketworldcup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2r2Mu7l26j — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently took to their social media accounts to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Kapil Dev 175 knock. To celebrate the memorable Kapil Dev 175 knock, here is a look at a time when the cricketer himself narrated the events that led to his historic knock.

Kapil Dev 175: Former captain recalls taking a shower before record-breaking knock

Kapil Dev appeared on the Oaktree Sports’ show Breakfast with Champions in June 2018. In the show, he recalled that he was disappointed as well as nervous before arriving to the crease against Zimbabwe. He walked out to bat with an uphill task ahead, as India had slumped to 9-4 in no time. Kapil Dev said that he was taking a shower when India were losing wickets in succession at the top. He added that he heard a knock on his door when someone informed him that India are three wickets down already.

Meanwhile, as he walked out to bat, 9-4 soon became 17-5 but Kapil Dev remained unfazed at the crease as the right-hander went on to register a match-winning hundred. Kapil revealed that all he looked to do was go with the flow and just enjoy himself, taking it as God giving him an opportunity to make the most of that situation, having no thought whatsover that the innings was never televised.

India eventually batted out their full quota of 60 overs to score 266-8. Kapil Dev scored an unbeaten 175 and struck 16 boundaries and six towering sixes in his 138-ball statement of indomitability. Zimbabwe were then folded out for 235 to hand India a 31-run victory in the match. The Indian juggernaut continued as they lifted the 1983 World Cup a week later at Lord’s, London.

Kapil Dev 175: Cricketer talks about his match-winning knock in 1983, watch video

83 Movie: An update of the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama

A Bollywood sports drama, the 83 movie will chronicle Team India’s journey at the 1983 World Cup. The 83 movie features an ensemble cast in the form of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sahil Khattar, Tahir Raj Bhasin among several others. While actor Ranveer Singh is portraying the lead role of Kapil Dev, actors Sahil Khattar and Tahir Raj Bhasin are playing the roles of his teammates Syed Kirmani and Sunil Gavaskar. 83 movie was originally set for a April 10 release date before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the Indian government to impose a shutdown.

