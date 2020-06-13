Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli And Kapil Dev Have Streets Named After Them In Australia

India has given the world some of the best cricketers. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli etc. have stamped their authority wherever they have played. These players are revered by the cricketing pundits as well as the sport's fans. Now, according to a recent news report, people can soon get to live on a Sachin Tendulkar street (Tendulkar Drive), Virat Kohli street (Kohli Crescent) and other roads named after legendary cricketers in Australia.

ALSO READ | S Sreesanth ignores 'favourite captain' Kapil Dev in his all-time ODI XI

Streets named after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in Melbourne

In Melbourne, work has already commenced in a new real estate project where streets have been named after some of the veterans of the game. According to SBS Hindi website, an upcoming housing estate in Melbourne’s western suburb of Rockbank has named all its streets after cricketing legends from around the world. Streets in the Rockbank suburb of Melton City Council have been named after cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Steve Waugh among others.

ALSO READ | Kris Srikkanth on the similarity he sees between legendary Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli

The property developer, Varun Sharma told the media outlet that as soon as they announced street names after cricketers, inquiries doubled. He added that it is a thrill for fans to say that they live at a Kohli Australian street called Kohli Crescent for example. He further said that you never know when the Kohli Australian street might be visited by the captain himself when he is most likely to be in Melbourne this December for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The media outlet further stated that besides Tendulkar Drive and Kohli Crescent, the other streets in the estate have been named Waugh Street (Former Australian Captain Steve Waugh), Sobers Drive (West Indies legend Sir Garry Sobers), Kallis Way (South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis), Dev Terrace (India’s former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev), Hadlee Street (New Zealand's former cricketer Sir Richard John Hadlee), Akram Way (Pakistan's former captain Wasim Akram) among others.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli my favourite cricketer, Kapil Dev India's best-ever captain: S Sreesanth

India are slated to travel to Australia later this year to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. Currently, all the cricketing action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cricketing action will resume next month when West Indies tour England for three Test matches.

ALSO READ | Clive Lloyd Gives Cheeky Reply For Not Watching Ranveer Singh Lift WC During 83 Movie Climax

IMAGE COURTESY: SACHIN TENDULKAR/GAMPA_CRICKET TWITTER