Kapil Dev Urges Ajinkya Rahane To Work Hard After His Debacle In New Zealand Test Series

Kapil Dev was critical of Ajinkya Rahane after his poor performance in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand where the Indian team were whitewashed 0-2. Rahane could not make much of an impact in either of the Tests. He had scored 46 and 29 in the first Test and could not even get to double figures in the second as he could only manage 7 and 9.

'Rahane has to do a lot of work': Kapil Dev

While speaking to a news channel, Kapil Dev said that he was hurt by Ajinkya Rahane's performance. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper also mentioned that the Indian Test vice-captain did not seem to be the same player who had scored brilliantly in overseas tours at one point in time. The 'Haryana Hurricane' also mentioned that the way Rahane had struggled in the recent series, it seemed that the Kiwi bowlers knew how to trap him.

Meanwhile, the legendary all-rounder also had a valuable piece of advice for the Mumbai batsman. He said that the Indian Test specialist will now have to do a lot of work because once a player loses his reputation, it takes a lot of time to come back.

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket.

India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series.

