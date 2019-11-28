KBC 2019: Contestant Falters At Rs 6,40,000 Question On Ishant Sharma's Wife

A contestant who appeared on Sony TV’s reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 11’ on Wednesday, could not answer a question which was related to India cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh, a renowned basketball player, who represents India at the national level.

On the show, it was Prashant Kalbende of Bokaro who played the game with KBC 11 host Amitabh Bachchan. Prashant had won Rs. 3,20,000 in the show, when he got stuck on the 11th question which was asked for Rs. 6,40,000.

KBC 2019: Contestant fails to answer the question about India basketball player

Prashant had answered 10 questions correctly in the episode and had used all the lifelines in the process. The question asked was "Divya, Akanksha, Prashanti Singh and Pratima are sisters. They have represented India in which sport?"

Prashant had no lifeline left. With nothing to lose, Prashant chose C: Hockey in response, but his answer was proven to be wrong. The correct answer to this question was B: Basketball. Bachchan informed the contestant that Pratima Singh is Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife as well.

Unfortunately Prashant could not answer the question correctly and will have to leave the game with a sum of Rs 3,20,000. Congratulations Prashant,very well played! #KBC11 #KBCFinaleWeek @SrBachchan — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2019

The 11th season of the most talked about and popular reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to end soon. The show is in its last week.

Meanwhile, Ishant shined with the ball in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh. He ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 12 wickets to his name at an impeccable average of 10.75. He picked up three wickets in the first Test. In the second Test, he picked up a fifer in the first innings and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the second to grab the Man of the Match award. He was also adjudged 'Man of the Series' for his lethal bowling.

India won the series 2-0 as they whitewashed Bangladesh. They are currently leading the ICC World Test Championship Points Table. They will now take on West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is beginnings December 6.

