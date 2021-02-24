Ishant Sharma Joins VVS Laxman In Rare Club Of Cricketers After 100th Test Appearance

Ishant Sharma has established himself as the ultimate workhorse for the Indian Test team. Being the most experienced bowler, the player has spearheaded the bowling attack in an exemplary fashion over the years. The lanky pacer has been instrumental in several memorable wins in the longer format and is all set to touch a significant milestone on Wednesday. The 32-year-old will take the field in his 100th Test match.

Ishant Sharma 100th Test

.@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad.@rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/7elMWDa9ye — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021

Ishant Sharma 100th Test: Pacer to join a rare club of cricketers

The bowler broke onto the scene in 2007, and since then has had several phases in his cricketing career. He made a mark with his exceptional performance in his first-ever tour of Australia, and his duels with star batter Ricky Ponting brought him into the big league. However, his career was marred with injuries as well as form slumps. But the veteran kept coming back and ended up becoming a mainstay in the Indian Test side.

While he is one of Virat Kohli's most trusted campaigners when it comes to the longer format, the same cannot be said when it comes to white-ball matches. The pacer has featured in 80 ODIs and just 14 T20Is, which is significantly less when compared to his appearances in Test cricket. Sharma, with his 100th Test, has joined the likes of VVS Laxman, Alastair Cook, Justin Langer and Colin Cowdrey who have played in 100 or more Test matches but do not have a single ICC Cricket World Cup game under their belt.

Ishant Sharma career stats in Tests

Ahead of the India vs England 3rd Test match, Ishant Sharma has 302 wickets in 99 Test matches. He is also only the third Indian pace bowler to enter the 300-wicket club. The Delhi-based bowler also has eleven five-wicket hauls in the format. It is worth mentioning that the cricketer also is considered a handy lower-order batsman. He has also been utilized as a night-watchman on multiple occasions, and he also has a half-century to his name.

India vs England 3rd Test: India vs England live streaming details

England have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the crucial fixture at Ahmedabad. Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd Test. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Dinesy+ Hotstar app and website.

