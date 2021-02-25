KAR Vs KER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Stream Details

Karnataka will lock horns with Kerala in an upcoming Elite Group C fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on Friday, February 26 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match will commence at 9:00 AM (IST). The KAR vs KER live stream will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app, whereas one can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast. Here is a look at our KAR vs KER match prediction, top picks for KAR vs KER playing 11 and the KAR vs KER Dream11 team.

KAR vs KER live: KAR vs KER Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are placed in the top two positions in their group. Kerala have emerged as the team to beat in Group C and are yet to face their maiden loss in the tournament. With three successive wins to their name, they are currently the table toppers of their group. While they will look to continue their fabulous run, their clash against Karnataka promises to be a closely fought one. Karnataka started their campaign with a loss against Uttar Pradesh, however, they made a thumping comeback after the initial loss and have scored two back-to-back victories. Karnataka and Kerala have a number of prominent names in their line-up, and a tooth and nail fight between the two in-form teams is expected.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Shane Warne Surprised To See 'lack Of Aggression' From Team India

KAR vs KER Dream11 prediction: Squads for KAR vs KER Dream11 team

KAR: Ravikumar Samarth (captain), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR (wk), Rakshith S (wk), Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

ALSO READ | Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Fastest Indian Bowler To Register 400 Test Scalps

KER: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan Mohammad, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Robin Uthappa, Salman Nizar, Vatsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manohar, Sijomon Joseph, Mithun PK, Basil Thampi, Arun, MD Nidesh, Sreerup, S Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Rohit.

KAR vs KER Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KAR vs KER playing 11

R Uthappa

S Samson

D Padikkal

K Nair

ALSO READ | Saurashtra, Chandigarh Secure Three Wins On Trot

KAR vs KER match prediction: KAR vs KER Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Samson, V Vinod

Batsmen: S Baby, R Uthappa (C), D Padikkal (VC), K Nair, R Samarth

All-rounders: S Gopal

Bowlers: Sreesanth, M Nidheesh, J Suchith

KAR vs KER live: KAR vs KER Dream11 prediction

As per our KAR vs KER Dream11 prediction, Kerala will be the favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle's Analysis On Ahmedabad Pitch Evokes Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Note: The KAR vs KER Dream11 prediction, top picks, and KAR vs KER Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KAR vs KER match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Source: Robin Uthappa Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.