KAR Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, March 6. The KAR vs MUL live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The KAR vs MUL live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction, KAR vs MUL Dream11 team, KAR vs MUL match prediction, KAR vs MUL playing 11 and other KAR vs MUL live match details.
ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules
Karachi Kings are currently at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They have won three and lost two games. The Kings have managed to win their last two games and are in good form. They would look to continue their good form by winning this fixture. Babar Azam and Alex Hales are the players to watch out for.
On the other hand, Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the table with 8 points to their name. They have won four and lost just one. They are coming on the back of some really good form as they have won their last three games. The Sultans would look to continue their winning streak and win this fixture. Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw are key players for them.
ALSO READ | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final
Imad Wasim (Captain), Chadwick Walton (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Rizwan, Awais Zia, Mitchell McClenaghan, Arshad Iqbal
Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch
Here is the KAR vs MUL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -
Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf, Chadwick Walton
Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Alex Hales (Vice-captain), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood,
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir
All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Moeen Ali
Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win as per our KAR vs MUL match prediction.
ALSO READ | NZ Vs Ind: Virat Kohli Trolled By Twitterati For Controversial And Poor Outing In Tests