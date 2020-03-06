KAR Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans in the 19th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, March 6. The KAR vs MUL live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The KAR vs MUL live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction, KAR vs MUL Dream11 team, KAR vs MUL match prediction, KAR vs MUL playing 11 and other KAR vs MUL live match details.

Karachi Kings are currently at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They have won three and lost two games. The Kings have managed to win their last two games and are in good form. They would look to continue their good form by winning this fixture. Babar Azam and Alex Hales are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the table with 8 points to their name. They have won four and lost just one. They are coming on the back of some really good form as they have won their last three games. The Sultans would look to continue their winning streak and win this fixture. Moeen Ali and Rilee Rossouw are key players for them.

Let's take a look at the squads and KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Squads

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Karachi Kings Squad

Imad Wasim (Captain), Chadwick Walton (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Rizwan, Awais Zia, Mitchell McClenaghan, Arshad Iqbal

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans Squad

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs MUL Dream11 team

Here is the KAR vs MUL Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf, Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Alex Hales (Vice-captain), Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood,

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Moeen Ali

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: KAR vs MUL match prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win as per our KAR vs MUL match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. Our KAR vs MUL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your KAR vs MUL live game. Catch all the KAR vs MUL live match on DSport or gateway.com in India.

IMAGE COURTESY: KARACHI KINGS TWITTER