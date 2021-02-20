KAR Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Karachi Kings (KAR) and Quetta Gladiators (QUE) are slated to feature in the opening contest of the Pakistan Super League 2021 on Saturday, February 20. The KAR vs QUE live match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Here's a look at our KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction, top picks for KAR vs QUE playing 11 and KAR vs QUE Dream11 team.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction: KAR vs QUE Dream11 preview

The defending champions Karachi Kings will battle it out with the Quetta Gladiators in the first match of the season in the Pakistan Super League. The Karachi Kings performed exceptionally well to clinch the championship during the last edition, whereas the Quetta Gladiators struggled to win matches consistently, and also failed to finish in the top four after the league stage. Both teams have several notable names in their side.

While Babar Azam is the most prominent batsman for the Karachi Kings, they also have impactful players like Mohammad Amir and Sharjeel Khan in their squad. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the Quetta Gladiators team for this edition as well. They have also roped in T20 stalwarts like Chris Gayle and Dale Steyn in their side in an attempt to turn their fortunes around.

KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction: KAR vs QUE Dream11 team, squad list

KAR: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

QUE: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis

KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KAR vs QUE playing 11

D Christian

B Azam

C Gayle

T Banton

KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction: KAR vs QUE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: C Walton

Batsmen: B Azam, C Gayle (VC), C Ingram, T Banton

All-Rounders: B Cutting, D Christian (C), M Nawaz

Bowlers: M Hasnain, Q Ahmad, W Maqsood

KAR vs QUE live: KAR vs QUE match prediction

According to our prediction, the Quetta Gladiators will be favourites to clinch the contest against the Warriors.

Note: The KAR vs QUE match prediction and KAR vs QUE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KAR vs QUE Dream11 team and KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

