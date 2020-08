KCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo 2020 Live

Karlskrona Cricket Club will go up against Malmo Kings Cricket Club in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2020 on Monday, August 3. The match will commence at 9 PM IST. MKCC will play their second match of the day against KCC. MKCC are scheduled to face Helsingborg Royals Sports Club (HSC) in their first match of the tournament. KCC will also be featuring in the second match when they face MKCC. They will battle it out with Evergreen Cricket Club in their tournament opener.

Fans can play the KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks and KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team.

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks

Kashan Khan (Captain) Muhammad Farhan Anwar (Vice-captain) Shahid Nawaz Shahid Aslam Mohammad Tariq Safi Bilal Shirzad

Squads for the KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team: Karlskrona Cricket Club (KCC) squad

Kashan Khan, Ghazzal Mehdi, Imran Hussain, Junaid Azam, Hamza Iqbal, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Fashahid Shah, Muhammad Asif, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Chandan Khatri, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Pankaj Kaul, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Ahsan Mehmood, Arif Zaidi, Nasir Khan

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team: Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC) squad

Shahid Aslam, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad, Khaled Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Rahim Safi

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Karlskrona Cricket Club : Kashan Khan (WK), Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Shahid Nawaz, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Chandan Khatri, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Muhammad Asif, Nasir Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Arif Zaidi

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction

Our KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction is that Karlskrona Cricket Club will win this game.

Note: The KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, KCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks and KCC vs MKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket/Facebook)