Shpageeza T20 League KE Vs AS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Kabul Eagles (KE) are all set to take on Amo Sharks (AS) in the Shpageeza T20 League, which will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 10. Here are the KE vs AS live streaming details, information on how to watch Shpageeza T20 League live in India and where to catch the KE vs AS live scores.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: KE vs AS preview

Kabul Eagles did not have an ideal start to the tournament as the Boost Defenders defeated them in a one-sided contest. However, their comprehensive win against defending champions Mis Ainak Knights will provide them with much-needed confidence ahead of their clash with Amo Sharks. The Sharks are reeling at the bottom of the points table after their two matches and are yet to open their account in terms of points. However, these are still early days in the tournament and they can fight their way up on the points table of the Shpageeza T20 League.

With the Afghanistan Cricket Board granting permission to their players to stay back till the completion of the CPL 2020, several teams in the Shpageeza T20 are bound to miss the services of their marquee players. Eagles will be without Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq for the season and it could impact their team combination as well.

KE vs AS live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League weather and pitch report

Talking about the wicket at Kabul, it has been a mixed bag so far. While teams batting first have managed to cross the 170-run barrier only twice so far, we have also seen a team bowl out the opponents for 101 runs. With Mis Ainak Knights crossing the 200-run barrier last, there is a possibility of yet another high-scoring match. The pitches are expected to go slower as the tournament progresses and will aid the spinners.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Shpageeza T20 League live in India and KE vs AS live streaming details

The telecast of Shpageeza T20 League live in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy KE vs AS live streaming by logging onto RTA TV as well as their Facebook page. The Shpageeza T20 League live streaming will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Thursday. For KE vs AS live scores, fans can visit Afghanistan Cricket Board's Twitter handle.

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: Squads for KE vs AS match

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: KE squad

Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Shpageeza T20 League live streaming: AS squad

Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Fitratullah Khawari, Abdul Wasi, Batin Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hayatullah, Imran Mohammadi, Javed Ahmadi, Juma Gul, Sayed Nasratullah, Yousuf Zazai, Zahid Zakhail, Qasim OryaKhail, Shawkat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Haji Murad Muradi.

Image source: Afghanistan Cricket Board / Twitter