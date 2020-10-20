Kedar Jadhav Memes Rule Twitter Again, Netizens Troll Batsman For 7-ball 4 Vs Rajasthan

Chennai suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Courtesy of their loss against the Men in Pink, Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign seems to be all but over. The 2020 season is set to be the first time in Dream11 IPL history that MS Dhoni's men would not qualify for the playoffs.

Having won the toss, Chennai elected to bat first on a two-paced Abu Dhabi wicket. The Men in Yellow made two changes coming into this fixture, bringing in Piyush Chawla in place of Karn Sharma and replacing an injured Dwayne Bravo with Josh Hazlewood. Chennai ended the powerplay at 43/2 with Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson back in the hut.

The loss of two wickets meant that Chennai's innings never got going from there on as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja formed a partnership of sorts as they added 51 together for the fifth wicket, however, just when the stage was set for the Chennai skipper to explode, he was run out by Jofra Archer on the fourth ball of the 18th over.

With fourteen balls remaining, Kedar Jadhav joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Kedar Jadhav has been in terrible form this season and was left out of the team for a couple of games after his dismal show against Kolkata. However, the right-hander was given another opportunity in the last game against Delhi, but he didn't get a chance to bat.

It was expected from Chennai fans that Kedar Jadhav will make full use of the opportunity against Rajasthan but he disappointed everyone with his slow batting. The Maharashtra batsman, who had come to bat with just 14 balls remaining, opened his account on the fourth ball of his innings and ended up scoring just four runs off seven balls. Chennai couldn't get the final flourish to their innings and were restricted to just 125/5.

Netizens were miffed with Kedar Jadhav's laidback attitude as they slammed him for his batting. Several reactions poured in as the Twitterati trolled the Chennai batsman by making memes. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Csk are out of the tournament...Well played guys especially Jadhav 👌🙏 — Vidyadhar G (@vidyadharag3) October 20, 2020

Jadhav before eating dot balls pic.twitter.com/v78CPKmJDV — SMM (@Shhy10) October 19, 2020

Reason why Kedar Jadhav is in the playing 11pic.twitter.com/safbJHbAtN — Gaurav (@GauravK_8609) October 17, 2020

*Jadhav comes in to bat*



CSK fans: pic.twitter.com/ML2xxKlbCH — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) October 19, 2020

Csk fans Everytime they see Kedar Jadhav on field pic.twitter.com/BAO5cKUk8x — Gong Appi (@goldbelt_appaji) October 17, 2020

That's how Jadhav got back into the squad😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2ZX8m8CbB7 — Dikshant (@Dikshan25961895) October 17, 2020

K Jadhav in CSK playing XI: pic.twitter.com/gGphKMJt6X — aK™ (@NotThatAniI) October 17, 2020

The Chennai vs Rajasthan result might not have gone in the Yellow Army's favour, however, they now have to play for their pride. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Mumbai in Match 41 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.

