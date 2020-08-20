Keemo Paul Comes Up With Unique 'Mask On' Celebration In CPL 2020 Game; Watch Video

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) has finally commenced with four completed matches as of Thursday. The CPL 2020 is not only known for producing some great matches but is also a tournament where players are known for coming up with unique celebrations following the fall of a wicket.

In recent times, from Sheldon Cottrell's salute celebration to Kesrick Williams’ notebook celebration, many of them have been quite popular among cricket fans. The latest to join the bandwagon is Keemo Paul with his unique COVID-19 celebration during the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

CPL 2020: Paul mask celebration

The official Twitter handle of CPL 2020 uploaded a video in which Keemo Paul is seen celebrating a wicket by wearing a mask. The incident occurred during the seventh over of the Patriots innings, when Keemo Paul got the wicket of Nick Kelly courtesy to a brilliant fielding effort by Shimran Hetmyer at backward point.

After getting Kelly out, Keemo Paul rushed away from everyone and then covered his face with a mask, something that people have been advised to do, keeping the pandemic in mind. Here's the video of Keemo Paul mask celebration

Keemo Paul finished the match with four wickets and was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his stellar performance. With this effort, Guyana Amazon Warriors also secured their first win in the tournament.

CPL live streaming in India

For Indian viewers, the CPL live streaming in India will be done on FanCode by Dream Sports, while Star Sports will broadcast the CPL 2020 live on 6 channels. For CPL live scores, fans can visit FanCode as well as the official Twitter handle of the CPL T20.

CPL 2020: Recap of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match

After winning the toss, the Warriors asked Patriots to bat first with Evin Lewis giving a strong start before losing his wicket just before the end of the powerplay. St Kitts managed only 127 for 8 from their 20 overs thanks to a 4-wicket haul from Keemo Paul and two wickets from Imran Tahir.

Chasing 128 to win, Guyana cruised to 54/1 at the end of the powerplay thanks to Shimron Hetmyer, who reached his second fifty in two matches, with this one coming off just 31 balls. Despite losing Ross Taylor and Nicholas Pooran off successive balls the Warriors managed to cross the finish line and register a 3-wicket win.

