Kent Batsman Dropped From Team For Taking Selfie After Scoring Record 238* In County Game

Kent cricketer Jordan Cox recently scored an unbeaten 238 against Sussex in the ongoing Bob Willis Trophy tournament. The 19-year-old staged a 423-run second-wicket stand with teammate Jack Leaning. Jordan Cox’s innings enabled Kent to register an innings victory over Sussex. Despite his efforts, the right-handed batsman is now dropped from the team for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex, which is currently scheduled to commence on August 15.

Bob Willis Trophy: Watch video of Jordan Cox’s 238* in English County Cricket

238* for 19-year-old @jjordancox in an innings victory for Kent 👏



What does his future hold?#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/fiG5xq2rIF — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 10, 2020

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan Trolled By Indian Fans Online For Pro-Pak Tweet

Bob Willis Trophy: Kent’s Jordan Cox dropped from side after marathon innings

While Jordan Cox scored a match-winning 238*, he was also found guilty of breaching England’s biosecurity measures and social distancing rules by posing for selfies with fans. Kent Cricket recently issued a media statement, where they stated that Cox breached their team’s biosecurity protocol after leaving the ground and agreeing to a request by fans for photographs. As per the recent updates on Kent Cricket’s official social media pages, the youngster will now commence a period of self-isolation and will re-join the squad only after he is tested negative of the coronavirus.

Jordan Cox has himself apologised for the incident. He stated that he “fully understands the consequences”, and wants to “apologise to everyone” for the same. He added that he is “gutted” to be missing the next Bob Willis Trophy match and feels like he has let his team (Kent) down.

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan 2020: Abid Ali Becomes 1st Pak Batsman To Be Dismissed In COVID-19 Era

English County Cricket: Kent Cricket gives updates about Jordan Cox after his biosecurity breach

Club statement: Jordan Cox — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) August 11, 2020

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch 1st Test In South Africa?

England vs Pakistan 2020 updates

Much like the ongoing Bob Willis Trophy, the English national team is also playing with several biosecurity measures in place. They are currently facing Pakistan in a three-match Test series which started earlier this month. England won the Test match by three wickets, even though they faced a first-innings deficit of 107 runs against the visitors. The second England vs Pakistan 2020 Test is scheduled to commence on August 13 at 3:30 PM IST at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Also Read | England Vs Pakistan 2020: Mickey Arthur Missed By Pakistan Fans After Encouraging Tweet

Image credits: Kent Cricket Twitter