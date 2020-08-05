England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch 1st Test In South Africa?

England (ENG) will take on Pakistan (PAK) in the first match of the three-match England vs Pakistan Test series. The ENG vs PAK 1st Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The much-awaited five-day contest is scheduled to commence at 12 PM SAST (3:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, August 5. Here is a detailed look at the ENG vs PAK live streaming info, where to watch ENG vs PAK live in South Africa and pitch & weather report for the match.

Eng vs Pak 1st Test match preview

Pakistan are one of the few teams that have consistently challenged England in Tests in their own backyard. However, England have the advantage of having already played three competitive Test matches in home conditions, as they came back from behind to win against West Indies. Pakistan last played a Test in February, but have been keeping themselves match fit in England via net sessions and intra-squad matches.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Fitness Standards 'hard To Digest' For Pakistani Cricketers: Sheldon Jackson

England vs Pakistan third Test: ENG vs PAK live in South Africa

According to Cricket Times, fans can enjoy ENG vs PAK live in South Africa on the SuperSport channel. For ENG vs PAK live streaming, fans can also enjoy ENG vs PAK live in South Africa by logging onto SuperSport's digital platforms. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the social media pages of England Cricket and Pakistan Cricket as well.

Also Read: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani Claims International Teams Would Love Visiting Pakistan For Tours Now

England vs Pakistan live streaming: ENG squad

Joe Root (C), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, James Anderson and San Curran

Also Read: England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report, 1st Test Preview

England vs Pakistan live streaming: PAK squad

Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ENG vs PAK live streaming: Weather report

The first day of the England vs Pakistan test faces a 50% chance of rain, with low temperatures and high humidity in company. Over the next four days, only Thursday sees a slight chance of rain. The rest of the days are predicted to be warm and overcast, but with no rain expected.

Also Read: ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All 1st Test Match Info

ENG vs Pak live scores: Pitch report

The pitch for the England vs Pakistan match looks to be a great wicket, providing a little something for everyone. The overcast conditions are bound to help bowlers, who may see movement early on. The end of the Test match will also see the spinners come into play as they get purchase from the wicket. Batsmen will face better batting conditions during the first few days of the match, with conditions deteriorating later on.

Image Courtesy: instagram/englandricket, instagram/therealpcb