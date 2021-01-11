KER Vs PUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Preview

Kerala will lock horns with Puducherry in an Elite Group 'E" match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The KER vs PUD match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 11, 2021. Here is our KER vs PUD Dream11 prediction, KER vs PUD Dream11 team and KER vs PUD Dream11 top picks.

KER vs PUD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the IPL auctions for 2021 looming in the not-so-distant future, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 is sure to witness many up and coming players jostle for a place in the cash-rich league. On the opposite spectrum, a number of IPL players like Kerala skipper Sanju Samson, veteran batsman Robin Uthappa and pacer Basil Thampi will fight to keep their spots and go into the tournament in good form. The match will also be a highly anticipated one for another reason - it could see veteran bowler S Sreesanth make a comeback after 7 years.

Both Kerela and Puducherry outperformed some of the bigger teams at the tournament last year and will be hoping to make it beyond the group stages this time around. Kerala finished fourth above bigwigs, UP, while Puducherry ended fifth out of eight teams in their group. Both teams will be looking to start of their tournament on a good note on Monday.

KER vs PUD squads

Puducherry: Damodaren Rohit (C), Subramanian Anand, Paras Dogra, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson(wk), S Karthik (wk), A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi, Ragupathy

Kerala: Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby (VC), Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK

KER vs PUD playing 11 prediction

Kerala - Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM

Puducherry - Damodaren Rohit (C), Subramanian Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravindaraj, Kannan Vignesh, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi

KER vs PUD Key Players

Kerala - Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi

Puducherry - Damodaren Rohit, Paras Dogra, Pankaj Singh

KER vs PUD Dream11 team

Keeper – Sanju Samson (C)

Batters – Subramanian Anand, Paras Dogra, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa (VC)

All-Rounders – Fabid Ahmed, Jalaj Saxena, Thamaraikannan Parandaman

Bowlers – Pankaj Singh, S Midhun, Basil Thampi

KER vs PUD game prediction

According to our KER vs PUD match prediction, Kerala will win this match.

Note: The KER vs PUD Dream11 prediction and KER vs PUD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KER vs PUD Dream11 team and KER vs PUD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

