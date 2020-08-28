Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien Smashes Own Car Window With Huge 6, Says ‘Will Park Further Away'

Usually, it is the opposition bowlers who face the wrath of Kevin O'Brien, the relentless power-hitter from Ireland. However, his onslaught in a domestic T20 game at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin, on Thursday, found a new victim. Batting for his side Leinster Lightning while taking on North West Warriors, he raced to a swift 82 in merely 37 balls in a winning cause. The seasoned veteran was unstoppable as he hit 8 colossal sixes.

Smashing the ball a long way proves costly for Kevin O'Brien

The 36-year-old was astonished as one of his eight towering sixes landed in the parking lot next to the stadium and ironically broke the rear-window of Kevin O'Brien's own car. The cricketer had to take his car to the Toyota service station right after the match. Interestingly, Kevin O'Brien is the brand ambassador for Toyota in Ireland. He also added in his tweet that he would consider parking his car a little further away next game onwards.

The batting all-rounder had a tongue-in-cheek moment as he shared his ordeal on his official Twitter account.

💥Our SMASHING Brand Ambassador was straight in to us here @ToyotaLongMile after his Man of the Match performance today for Leinster where one of his big hits managed to do this to his own back window!!🚗💥



Don't worry @KevinOBrien113 we'll get it fixed up as good as new!! pic.twitter.com/3RUm8Z3NHL — Toyota Long Mile (@ToyotaLongMile) August 27, 2020

The rain-hit match was reduced to a 12-over contest as Kevin O'Brien's flamboyant innings helped his side secure victory by 24 runs (DLS). Kevin O'Brien's Lighting ended up with 124/4 as the Warriors fell short of 24 runs while chasing the still target.

Cricket Ireland shares pictures of Kevin O'Brien's car

Cricket Ireland also took to the micro-blogging site to share the pictures of the all-rounder's car

Kevin O'Brien's stats

The Irishman has played 148 One-Day Internationals (ODI), scoring 3,592 at an average of 30.44 with a top score of 142. With 96 T20 internationals under his belt, he has amassed 1,672 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 135.93 at an average of 21.16. Kevin O' Brien is formidable with the ball as well and has claimed 113 ODI and 58 T20 wickets throughout his career.

Kevin O'Brien is best remembered for his record fastest century in a World-Cup. It merely took 50 balls for the all-rounder to reach the three-figure mark, as he ended up with 113 off 63 delivers in a successful run-chase of 327 against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup of 2011.

Picture Coursey: Kevin O'Brien Twitter

