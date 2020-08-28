SUS Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Sussex Sharks (SUS) are all set to take on Surrey (SUR) in their opening match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the County Ground in Hove on Friday, August 28 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SUS vs SUR match prediction, SUS vs SUR Dream11 team and SUS vs SUR top picks.
Surrey and Sussex will both be looking to make a winning start to their season with some changes in the side. While Sussex's middle order has been strengthened by the arrival of veteran Ravi Bopara, Surrey - without Sam and Tom Curran - will be depending on their young bowling attack to picks up wickets.
Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason
Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Matt Dunn, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Moriarty, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, James Taylor and Amar Virdi
Phil Salt, Luke Wright (C), Ben Brown, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs and Will Beer
Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick, Gareth Batty (C), Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson and Amar Virdi
Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes
Batsmen: Phil Salt, Luke Wright (C), Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick
All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Scott Borthwick
Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Amar Virdi, Gareth Batty (VC), Will Beer
As per our SUS vs SUR match prediction, SUS will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.