SUS Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Sussex Sharks (SUS) are all set to take on Surrey (SUR) in their opening match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the County Ground in Hove on Friday, August 28 at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SUS vs SUR match prediction, SUS vs SUR Dream11 team and SUS vs SUR top picks.

Also Read: IPL 2020: MI And KKR To Resume Training After Relaxation Of Abu Dhabi Quarantine Rules

SUS vs SUR live: SUS vs SUR match prediction and preview

Surrey and Sussex will both be looking to make a winning start to their season with some changes in the side. While Sussex's middle order has been strengthened by the arrival of veteran Ravi Bopara, Surrey - without Sam and Tom Curran - will be depending on their young bowling attack to picks up wickets.

Also Read: NFCC Vs SLL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS vs SUR Dream11 team, squad list

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS squad

Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason

Also Read: IPL 2020: BCCI Comes Up With A Unique Way For Players To Maintain Social Distance

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUR squad

Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Matt Dunn, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Moriarty, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, James Taylor and Amar Virdi

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Sings Bobby Classic To Explain Frustrating Situation Under Quarantine

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS vs SUR top picks

Phil Salt

Will Jacks

Ravi Bopara

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS vs SUR playing 11

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS vs SUR playing 11: SUS

Phil Salt, Luke Wright (C), Ben Brown, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs and Will Beer

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS vs SUR playing 11: SUR

Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick, Gareth Batty (C), Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson and Amar Virdi

SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: SUS vs SUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Phil Salt, Luke Wright (C), Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Scott Borthwick

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Amar Virdi, Gareth Batty (VC), Will Beer

SUS vs SUR match prediction

As per our SUS vs SUR match prediction, SUS will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Please note that the above SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction, SUS vs SUR Dream11 team and SUS vs SUR top picks are based on our own analysis. The SUS vs SUR Dream11 team and SUS vs SUR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sussex Cricket / Twitter