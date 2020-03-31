Kevin Pietersen BRUTALLY Trolls Ahmed Shahzad In Live Video, Fans Go Berserk: Watch

While some cricketers choose to not express themselves excessively on public platforms, cricketers like Kevin Pietersen are too far on the other edge of the spectrum. The outspoken and straightforward Kevin Pietersen recently did an Instagram live session with his friend and former Quetta Gladiators teammate Ahmed Shahzad. The two discussed their lives and Shahzad's dismal performances in PSL 2020 and fans were gifted with some hilarious moments that could only come from Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen brutally roasts Ahmed Shahzad and asks him to bat at number 13

During the live session, Ahmed Shahzad was telling Kevin Pietersen about his upbringing and when Pietersen asked how he moved to the northern parts of Pakistan, Shahzad told him that the family was trying to "quarantine". This poor usage of the word triggered Pietersen, who then ranted about Shahzad not listening to him and rambling too much. Here is a clip of the interaction that a fan uploaded.

KP just ended Ahmed Shehzad 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YUIxaEsAIn — Osama. (@ashaqeens) March 30, 2020

There was another moment where Kevin Pietersen asked Ahmed Shahzad why his performances in PSL 2020 were so bad. Shahzad scored a total of 61 runs in seven matches and was poor throughout the tournament. The Pakistani batsman started explaining his batting troubles to Pietersen in a very rehearsed fashion, which triggered the English batsman to call him out and ask him to answer informally. Here is a clip.

More gems from the live session, any other cricketer & this would have been rude & distasteful but actor deserved it & much more pic.twitter.com/d7ItU8ynZz — Osama. (@ashaqeens) March 30, 2020

Fans loved this interaction and the hilarious moments that it gifted them with but some felt that Pietersen was a little too harsh on Shahzad. Here are some Twitter reactions.

This has to be @KP24 most brutal innings ever 👏 — Wasif Saeed (@wasifsaeed85) March 30, 2020

That’s mean and rude no matter who is on the other side. Still mean. — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) March 31, 2020

The way he says Lahore! 😂 — Cynosure (@EimaannA) March 30, 2020

I hate Ahmed Shehzad with a passion but this was too much even for me. — First Name (@jordanborthill) March 30, 2020

Friends bully each other but these were lethal blows😂 — Arima Kousei (@Mariya_m_ahmed_) March 30, 2020

PSL 2020: PSL postponed after Coronavirus scare

Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars were supposed to play the semi-finals of PSL 2020 when the PCB had the PSL postponed. This was done because a player showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus. All players and personnel were tested and all tests turned out to be negative. The league will now resume at a time when its safer for it to be held.

