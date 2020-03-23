The Debate
Kevin Pietersen Impresses Indian Fans With Perfect Hindi Sentence On Twitter

Cricket News

While responding to a fan's query, former England captain Kevin Pietersen once again impresses his Indian fans by framing a perfect Hindi sentence on Twitter.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is a popular figure among Indian fans. During his early years in international cricket itself, the cricketer gained a massive fan following in India for his many match-winning adventures for England and in several Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Pietersen recently took to Twitter and posted a message for his Indian fans. Due to the ongoing crisis caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, he urged people to stay at their homes. However, much to the delight of the fans, the cricketer posted his entire tweet in perfect Hindi.

Kevin Pietersen frames another perfect Hindi sentence

In the tweet itself, Kevin Pietersen credited his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Shreevats Goswami for the crucial Hindi lessons. Even Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took note of the tweet and responded the cricketer’s valuable lessons on coronavirus with a “thank you”. While his tweet created enough buzz among the Indian fans, the former English batsman once again framed a perfect Hindi sentence while responding to a fan’s query.

Suniel Shetty and fans reacts to Kevin Pietersen perfect Hindi

Kevin Pietersen IPL stint with RCB in 2009-2010

The Kevin Pietersen IPL story began with RCB back in the IPL 2009 and 2010 before he was released by the franchise. Later on, he went onto represent different teams in the following years. Pietersen also briefly served as the captain of the RCB side in IPL 2009. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 has been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

First Published:
