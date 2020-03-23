Kevin Pietersen Impresses Indian Fans With Perfect Hindi Sentence On Twitter

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is a popular figure among Indian fans. During his early years in international cricket itself, the cricketer gained a massive fan following in India for his many match-winning adventures for England and in several Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Pietersen recently took to Twitter and posted a message for his Indian fans. Due to the ongoing crisis caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, he urged people to stay at their homes. However, much to the delight of the fans, the cricketer posted his entire tweet in perfect Hindi.

Namaste india 🙏 hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar 💕



My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1 🙏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2020

Kevin Pietersen frames another perfect Hindi sentence

In the tweet itself, Kevin Pietersen credited his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Shreevats Goswami for the crucial Hindi lessons. Even Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took note of the tweet and responded the cricketer’s valuable lessons on coronavirus with a “thank you”. While his tweet created enough buzz among the Indian fans, the former English batsman once again framed a perfect Hindi sentence while responding to a fan’s query.

Aapne kitni hindi sikhi??? — 🇮🇳Kriti (@kriti__9693) March 23, 2020

Thodi, thodi. Lekin main koshish kar raha hoon. Aap sab meri madad kariye — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 23, 2020

Suniel Shetty and fans reacts to Kevin Pietersen perfect Hindi

Thank you Kevin 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 20, 2020

Try to learn Kashmiri also 😉 — Aamir Ajaz Malik (عامر ملک) (@aamirajaz) March 23, 2020

This is not called thodi kp, ye to bahot jada ho gyi 🤣 — Shub 💣 (@shub_adep) March 23, 2020

Hindi type✍️karne me to koi dikkat nahi lag rahi hai....Aap sahi jaa rahe ho...👍 — Prakash (@satya_twt) March 23, 2020

Bhai yaha sab english seekh rahe h aur apko ulta romance ho gya h. Khair best of luck — imtiyaz (@am01541) March 23, 2020

Kevin Pietersen IPL stint with RCB in 2009-2010

The Kevin Pietersen IPL story began with RCB back in the IPL 2009 and 2010 before he was released by the franchise. Later on, he went onto represent different teams in the following years. Pietersen also briefly served as the captain of the RCB side in IPL 2009. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 has been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

