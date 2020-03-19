Kevin Pietersen Net Worth, Salary, IPL 2020 Commitments And Life Beyond Cricket

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious shots. He is also one of the most loved cricketers in India. The Englishman has a huge fan following across the world.

Kevin Pietersen played almost a decade for England and starred in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is in which he scored over 13,000 runs with 32 international hundreds. He is reportedly one of the richest cricketers in the world. He was also the most expensive player at the IPL 2009 auction when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹7.55 crore.

Kevin Pietersen has been actively voicing his concerns for wildlife in recent times. He works relentlessly for animal welfare. The former English skipper has devoted a major part of his time for safeguarding the interests of wildlife around the world. The explosive Englishman is an animal lover and seemingly does whatever he can for their cause.

Kevin Pietersen Net Worth

According to wealtholino.com, Kevin Pietersen net worth is $7.5 million. The right-hander played for various T20 franchises after his retirement. Currently, he has turned into a cricket commentator as well as an analyst. He also owns a Lamborghini Gallardo worth €160,000.

Kevin Pietersen IPL

Kevin Pietersen played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and 2010. He moved to Deccan Chargers in 2011 and subsequently was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2012. He also played for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016. After that, he didn't feature in the IPL as a player. Kevin Pietersen scored 1,001 runs in 36 matches in the IPL at an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 134.72. In the IPL 2020, he is expected to once again featured as a pundit on 'Select Dugout'.

Kevin Pietersen wife

Kevin Pietersen married Jessica Taylor on December 29, 2007. The couple has a son named Dylan Pietersen.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

