Kevin Pietersen Leaves Fans In Splits After Trolling Ricky Ponting For Coaching DC In IPL

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has come up with a hilarious jab at ex-Australian captain and long-time rival Ricky Ponting. After Ponting shared some pictures of himself with his IPL 2020 team Delhi Capitals, Kevin Pietersen poked some fun at the Aussie by saying he never expected him to become a coach with a notepad. In the pictures, Ricky Ponting can be seen training with and talking to veteran Indian bowler Ishant Sharma and batsma0n Axar Patel with a notebook in his hands.

Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach. @delhicapitals pic.twitter.com/4PHBDTAA3p — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) September 16, 2020

Delhi Capitals prepare for the IPL 2020

Being an ex-Delhi Daredevils player himself, Kevin Pietersen captained the side in 2014 and played for them from 2012-2014. The illustrious batsman could not lead the struggling team to an IPL final though. This makes Delhi the only side to never have featured in an IPL final. It isn't all bad news for the newly formed Delhi Capitals, who, after a change in ownership last year, made a record best, 3rd place finish at the IPL last year.

Coach Ricky Ponting has been a huge part of this shift of momentum for the young side, who have otherwise struggled to make a mark at the league. After a horrible season in 2018, that saw the mid-series retirement of captain Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), elected the young Shreyas Iyer to lead them. There was an immediate and noticeable change in the side, who won their last two matches under Iyer's captaincy after a string of losses.

They carried this form to the next year with breakout performances by Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane and Prithvi Shaw. With the addition of experienced Indian team players Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane bolstering the already strong lineup of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer and Ishant Sharma, Delhi Capitals have all the chances of making it to the top this year.

In the picture mentioned above, Ponting has also indicated that there will be tough competition for the playing XI spots in the team this year, which is a great sign of what fans can expect from the team this year.

DC schedule for IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. For their first fixture, Delhi Capitals will face off with Kings XI Punjab on September 20.

Image Credits: Ricky Ponting Twitter