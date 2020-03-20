Marcus Trescothick Reveals 'headbutting' Kevin Pietersen In Lahore Hotel Party In 2005

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is one of the most fascinating cricket personalities in the world. He is immensely loved by cricket fans for his happy-go-lucky attitude towards the game and life in general. Kevin Pietersen has been one of the most important personalities in England cricket in the past decade. There are several anecdotes regarding England cricket from the past decade and the right-hander is a part of most of those.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: England cricket set to suffer losses greater than in 2 World Wars combined

When Marcus Trescothick broke Kevin Pietersen's nose

Now, former England cricketer and Kevin Pietersen's teammate Marcus Trescothick has revealed one such incident which revolves around Kevin Pietersen. Marcus Trescothick opened about a party in Lahore which took place after England's Test series loss against Pakistan. While speaking on the Barmy Army Podcast, the former opener recalled a funny incident from the party where they engaged in karaoke and the story ended with Kevin Pietersen getting his nose broken.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: West Indies offer to host entire England cricket's home summer in June 2020

Marcus Trescothick said that they had lost the second Test match and the series was over. He added that the then team's principal sponsor and UK telecommunication giants Vodafone had organised a karaoke night in the hotel for the players and the staff. But most of them were extremely upset about the series loss so only about eight of them turned up.

Marcus Trescothick spoke about how difficult it was to get drinks in Pakistan and so when they finally got some, the English players could not control themselves despite losing the series. Marcus Trescothick said they were just messing around and it turned into one of the most entertaining karaoke nights he had ever heard. Marcus Trescothick added it was him, Kevin Pietersen, Paul Nixon, Matthew Hoggard and Vodafone representative Jim at the party.

ALSO READ | Former England cricketER Monty Panesar to enter politics soon

When asked who the best singer among them was, Marcus Trescothick replied he had no idea before revealing that he ended up headbutting Kevin Pietersen and the latter was left with a broken nose. Marcus Trescothick added that Kevin Pietersen had pinned him down on the floor and he just nutted him one on the bridge of his nose, which ended up damaging it. Marcus Trescothick concluded saying that too many drinks made someone like him do something of that sort.

ALSO READ | England cricket team celebrates Rugby World Cup semi-final win

IMAGE COURTESY: KEVIN PIETERSEN INSTAGRAM