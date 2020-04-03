MS Dhoni And Kevin Pietersen's Classic On-mic Banter During IPL 2017 Game; Watch Video

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted all cricketing activities worldwide. Even the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the entire nation continues to remain under lockdown. As cricketers and Indian citizens continue to stay indoors, we take a look back at one of the best on-mic moments from the IPL 2017 season which involved former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

IPL throwback: When MS Dhoni trolled on-air commentator Kevin Pietersen

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kevin Pietersen were recently involved in a conversation on Instagram Live. In the conversation, the two cricketers got to talking about the time when MS Dhoni dismissed Kevin Pietersen in a 2011 Test match. While Kohli sided with his former skipper, Pietersen described MS Dhoni’s bowling as 'filth' and reminded everyone that he was never dismissed and in fact survived a close DRS call.

The incident from the 2011 Test was also hilariously discussed during one of the yesteryear seasons of IPL. During a match between MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017, Kevin Pietersen was performing his commentary duties where he requested on-mic fielder Manoj Tiwary to pass on a message to his skipper. Upon Pietersen’s request, Tiwary told MS Dhoni that Pietersen thinks he is a better golfer than the veteran Indian wicketkeeper. In his usual comical self, MS Dhoni immediately reminded everyone that Pietersen still remains his first Test wicket.

MS Dhoni wicket of Kevin Pietersen memory recall in IPL 2017 mic banter, watch

Image credits: YouTube