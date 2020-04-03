Kevin Pietersen Credits Virat Kohli For Bringing Glaring Change To India's Ground Fielding

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors in order to contain the deadly virus and cricketers are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this time off and have been extremely active on social media. Cricketers are involved in Q and A sessions, Twitter interactions and Instagram live sessions for example.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is one such sportsperson who has been quite active on social media. On Thursday, Kevin Pietersen had Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli as his guest. The duo spoke on several topics ranging from them playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to how Virat Kohli turned vegan.

Virat Kohli credits teammates for India's improved fielding standards

Kevin Pietersen went on to ask about Virat Kohli about India's improved fielding standards and asked him if he desperately wanted to change the way India fielded. Kevin Pietersen also spoke about India's team from 2006 which had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh.

Kevin Pietersen added that during those times, India's fielding wasn't upto world standards as they ran four with ease after hitting towards extra cover. Kevin Pietersen further praised the current Indian team under Virat Kohli saying that now when they hit towards extra cover, opposition batsmen can't even sneak a single with ease.

Virat Kohli replied saying that he started playing in 2008 and they won the World Cup in 2011. He added how he was lucky to be in the centre of the Indian team's transition after the humiliating losses in England and Australia in 2012. Virat Kohli said he realized what the Indian team was lacking at and what the other teams were catching up to and becoming far superior.

The India captain said that he then knew what direction he wanted the Indian team to go into. Virat Kohli also said that he was lucky to have players from the similar age group, as well as, who were equally passionate about fielding. Virat Kohli also lauded India's astonishing rise from No. 7-8 in Tests to being No.1 for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be leading RCB in the IPL 2020 if at all it takes place. The tournament, which was supposed to start on March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus crisis.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM