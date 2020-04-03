Virat Kohli Begins Instagram Live Chat With Kevin Pietersen By Calling Him 'old'

As the world waits for the coronavirus pandemic to subside, cricketers have managed to keep themselves entertained by doing Instagram live sessions with other cricketers. Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen recently did an Instagram live session with his former Quetta Gladiators teammate Ahmed Shahzad. On Thursday, Pietersen did a live session with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Kohli and Pietersen shared the RCB dressing room in 2009 and 2010.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma hilariously checks Virat Kohli's screentime, reminds him of dinner time

Virat Kohli teases Kevin Pietersen for being 'old' while initiating live session

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen's live session took some time to properly establish because Kohli's request to join Pietersen's Instagram live session was getting lost amongst the slew of fan comments on the session. Pietersen joked about how it is hard to ignore the clout that comes with Kohli's name. Virat Kohli has around 53 million followers on Instagram and is the most-followed Indian in the world. Soon enough, the live session got established and almost immediately, banter ensued.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli laughs after Kevin Pietersen calls MS Dhoni's bowling action 'filth'

As Pietersen complained about being unable to properly connect the live session, Kohli proceeded to call him "too old to figure out social media". Both men chuckled as the proceeded to catch up with each other's lives during the ongoing lockdown. Kohli also told Kevin Pietersen how the lockdown has allowed him to stay at one place with his wife Anushka Sharma for the longest time since they have been together. Among other things, Virat Kohli reflected on his 2016 IPL century against the Kings XI Punjab where he scored 113 in a rain-reduced 15-overs fixture. RCB lost the finals to SRH that year. Kohli scored 973 runs, the most by any batsman in an IPL season.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli singles out IPL 2016 knock as most 'fun innings' of his 12-year career so far

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen: IPL teammates, International rivals

While Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli have met each other during international games, the two had also spent time playing for the RCB back in 2009 and 2010. Virat Kohli has been in the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008 and Kevin Pietersen joined the team in 2009. Pietersen played for the team until 2010. Since then, it has been a phenomenal rise for Virat Kohli, who became the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India. The Virat Kohli salary figure in the IPL at this moment is ₹17 crore per season.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli reveals real, fascinating story behind becoming vegan to Kevin Pietersen