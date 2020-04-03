Virat Kohli Reveals Comical Reason Behind Never Playing Golf Like Kevin Pietersen

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors in order to contain the deadly virus and cricketers are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this time off and have been extremely active on social media. Cricketers are involved in Q and A sessions, Twitter interactions and Instagram live sessions for example.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is one such sportsperson who has been quite active on social media. The flamboyant batsman was seen interacting with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session recently. On Thursday, Kevin Pietersen had another new guest on his Instagram live in the form of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The duo spoke on several topics ranging from them playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to how Virat Kohli turned vegan.

Virat Kohli reveals reason behind not playing golf ever again

One of the questions that Kevin Pietersen asked Virat Kohli was about ever getting him to play golf again. Kohli replied saying 'Never' and added that while Kevin Pietersen hadn't ever played golf with him, he himself had played golf with Mark Boucher, Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis at a Bangalore golf course while playing for RCB in 2008.

Virat Kohli said that he will never play golf again because he wasn't able to keep his leg down and was slogging the ball as they do in cricket. Virat Kohli further said that they were asking him to fetch the ball by sending him in bushes and added that there was no way he was going to do that again.

Virat Kohli reveals reason behind not playing golf ever again. 😂#Kohli #Pietersen pic.twitter.com/m8Zpk2QGoq

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be leading RCB in the IPL 2020 if at all it takes place. The tournament, which was supposed to start on March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus crisis.

