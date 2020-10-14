Khaleel Ahmed Roasted By Netizens For 'arrogant' Celebration After Dismissing Dwayne Bravo

Fast bowlers and fiery sendoffs go hand in hand. In T20 cricket, bowlers often find themselves under pressure and when a wicket falls, they get an opportunity to express themselves. However, there is a certain line that a player is not supposed to cross while celebrating after a batsman's dismissal. On Tuesday, during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match between Hyderabad vs Chennai, speedster Khaleel Ahmed gave an arrogant sendoff to Dwayne Bravo after dismissing him for a golden duck.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens slam Khaleel Ahmed for mocking Dwayne Bravo after dismissing him

It all happened on the first ball of the final over of the Chennai innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Khaleel Ahmed bowled a slower off-cutter as Dwayne Bravo went for an expensive loft. However, the Caribbean all-rounder missed the ball and ball went on to crash the stumps. After getting Dwayne Bravo's wicket, Khaleel Ahmed mocked the Chennai all-rounder by laughing at him.

Khaleel Ahmed's mockery of Dwayne Bravo did not go down well with fans on social media. They slammed Khaleel Ahmed for his poor attitude. While some fans called out Khaleel Ahmed for his bad attitude, others mocked him for getting smashed by a 20-year old Sam Curran earlier in the innings. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Most overrated player Khaleel . Poor sporting attitude too . Laughing after bowling a top class player Bravo , only to be smiled at by Jaddu with his smashing of his last over . Khaleel learn to be humble . — SUMESH NAIR (@sumesh71680739) October 13, 2020

Khaleel Ahmed is worst bowler ever to bowl , Just worst man ... We let him for India , What are those lengths absolute worst . — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 13, 2020

Khaleel's run up is long like Mitchell Starc. Bowls at the pace roughly around Corey Anderson and celebrates like Dale Steyn. What a combination ffs. Starc and Steyn — Saurabh. (@Boomrah_) October 13, 2020

Sir Jadeja arrived.. Move out of the fcking way! Laugh now, Khaleel, will you? #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 13, 2020

Brainless by Khaleel. Imagine my shock — Saurabh. (@Boomrah_) October 13, 2020

Khaleel is very rude....Every cricketer should have good sportsmanship....Very rude with thewatia....learn some good manners boy...Shame on u...He can't take loss..#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/mS5bEJx6gw — Walter white😎 (@walterwhite121) October 11, 2020

Not a nice gesture from Khaleel to put out a nakkalmaxx laugh after dismissing Bravo.



Bro, you just got smoked by a 20 year old in the last game. And today, by Jaddu who had the last laugh. Learn your place. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 13, 2020

This is not the first time Khaleel Ahmed has been in the news for the wrong reasons. During Hyderabad's last game against Rajasthan, Khaleel Ahmed had engaged in a war of words with Rahul Tewatia. Khaleel Ahmed said something which irked Rahul Tewatia and the Rajasthan all-rounder did not refrain himself from giving it back to the Hyderabad pacer. After the game, Khaleel Ahmed was bashed by netizens for his getting into a verbal war with Rahul Tewatia. Eventually, Rahul Tewatia had the last laugh as he guided his side to a famous five-wicket win.

Coming back to the Hyderabad-Chennai match, the Men in Yellow posted 167/6 in their 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson contributed with crucial forties while Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni chipped in with useful cameos. In response, Hyderabad was dented with early wickets of skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey. Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson tried building up a partnership as Chennai spinners put a tight leash on them.

Bairstow, in particular, struggled against spinners and his struggles ended when Ravindra Jadeja cleaned him up for 23(24). Kane Williamson held one end, however, the New Zealand international did not get any support from the other as wickets kept tumbling. In the end, Kane Williamson who scored a brilliant 57 (39) perished while trying to accelerate.

The Hyderabad lower order tried hard to get the runs but in the end, they fell short by 20 runs and handed Chennai their third victory of Dream11 IPL 2020. This was Hyderabad's fourth loss overall and second consecutive defeat in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule, David Warner's men will take on Kolkata in their next game on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

