Virender Sehwag Refers To Rahul Tewatia With Popular Hindi Film Character; Watch Video

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with Rajasthan taking on Kolkata in the 12th match of the ongoing tournament. As has been the case throughout the season so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again took to his social media accounts to give his take on the upcoming game, which is scheduled to be played in Dubai on Wednesday, September 30. Additionally, the former Indian opening batsman also took this opportunity to praise Rajasthan all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who starred with the bat in their previous win against Punjab.

5 sixes, 1 over - A Tewatia special.



Rahul Tewatia blasted 5 sixes in one Cottrell over to change the game in a flash. Relive this game-changing moment over and over again.https://t.co/p5SKMwALlz #Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Virender Sehwag likens Rahul Tewatia with Bollywood character Singham ahead of upcoming game

Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan vs Kolkata’s fixture in Dubai, Virender Sehwag comically compared Rajasthan’s in-form batsman Rahul Tewatia with a popular Bollywood film character. Describing Tewatia’s match-winning knock against Punjab, the former Indian cricketer likened the all-rounder to Singham, a popular Bollywood character from the 2011 movie of the same name. Virender Sehwag said the left-handed batsman made full use of the batting-friendly conditions of Sharjah and termed him as “National Icon” for the time being.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also expressed his advice for Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik in his latest video. Sehwag, while jokingly assuming that Karthik watches his show, urged the wicketkeeper-batsman to promote hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell up the batting order in their game against Rajasthan.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s adulation of Rahul Tewatia and message for Dinesh Karthik, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming details

