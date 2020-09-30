Home
Virender Sehwag Refers To Rahul Tewatia With Popular Hindi Film Character; Watch Video

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag compares Rajasthan all-rounder Rahul Tewatia with a popular Bollywood character ahead of their upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

Virender Sehwag

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with Rajasthan taking on Kolkata in the 12th match of the ongoing tournament. As has been the case throughout the season so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again took to his social media accounts to give his take on the upcoming game, which is scheduled to be played in Dubai on Wednesday, September 30. Additionally, the former Indian opening batsman also took this opportunity to praise Rajasthan all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who starred with the bat in their previous win against Punjab.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia dispatches Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in one over, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Comically Mimics Amitabh Bachchan's Dialogue For Rohit Sharma; Watch Video

Virender Sehwag likens Rahul Tewatia with Bollywood character Singham ahead of upcoming game

Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan vs Kolkata’s fixture in Dubai, Virender Sehwag comically compared Rajasthan’s in-form batsman Rahul Tewatia with a popular Bollywood film character. Describing Tewatia’s match-winning knock against Punjab, the former Indian cricketer likened the all-rounder to Singham, a popular Bollywood character from the 2011 movie of the same name. Virender Sehwag said the left-handed batsman made full use of the batting-friendly conditions of Sharjah and termed him as “National Icon” for the time being.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also expressed his advice for Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik in his latest video. Sehwag, while jokingly assuming that Karthik watches his show, urged the wicketkeeper-batsman to promote hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell up the batting order in their game against Rajasthan.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag's 'abject Disappointment' Query Gets Funny Responses from Dinesh Karthik

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s adulation of Rahul Tewatia and message for Dinesh Karthik, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Comically Trolls Dale Steyn, MS Dhoni's Chennai Again On His Show: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, September 30. For Rajasthan vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata Live: Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson Lead H2H Stats

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM and Virender Sehwag Instagram

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

