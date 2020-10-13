Rahul Tewatia Taught Assam's Traditional Bihu Dance By Riyan Parag; Watch Video

Rajasthan all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag recently played match-winning knocks to guide their team home by five wickets in Match 26 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 against Hyderabad on Sunday. The win came at a crucial juncture for Rajasthan, who were coming on the back of four consecutive losses. Courtesy of the win over Hyderabad, the Men in Pink put an end to their losing streak.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Riyan Parag teaches Rahul Tewatia Assam's traditional Bihu Dance

Hyderabad set a target of 159 for Rajasthan to chase on a sluggish Dubai wicket. In response, the Steve Smith-led team was down and out of the contest when they were languishing at 78/5 after 12 overs. With another 81 runs required off the final eight overs and all the specialist batsmen back in the pavillion, a victory seemed like an improbable task for Rajasthan.

However, Rahul Tewatia had other plans as he played some calculative cricket alongside youngster Riyan Parag and took the game deep. The Rajasthan outfit needed 36 off the last three overs and Rashid Khan came to bowl in the 18th over. The Afghan spinner, who had bamboozled the Rajasthan top-order with his spin, couldn't keep Rahul Tewatia under check as the Haryana lad smashed him for three consecutive boundaries to pull back the game in Rajasthan's favour.

The duo of Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag ensured that they didn't lose the plot from there as they reached the target with a ball to spare. Rahul Tewatia scored an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls, while Riyan Parag also shined with 42 off 26 balls. Riyan Parag, who hails from Assam, hit the winning six and as soon as he took his team home, the 18-year old celebrated the victory with Assam's traditional Bihu Dance in the middle of the field.

Riyan Parag's Bihu Dance became an instant hit on social media with fans creating several memes. In fact, after the match was done and dusted, Riyan Parag was seen teaching the Bihu Dance to his batting partner Rahul Tewatia. The official Twitter handle of the Dream11 IPL posted a post-match interaction video where Riyan Parag is seen teaching the steps of their traditional Bihu Dance to Rahul Tewatia. In the video, the Rajasthan duo is also seen talking about their heroic partnership that helped Rajasthan secure a victory from an unlikely situation.

Meanwhile, according to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's side will take on Delhi in Match 30 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 14. The action of the Delhi vs Rajasthan live match will commence at 7:30 PM on Wednesday. Rajasthan will look to carry the winning momentum in the next match and beat Delhi to move up on the Dream11 IPL points table.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

